Lawyer Adam Price investigates his wife's disappearance after a mysterious stranger reveals a secret. Discover how suburban secrets unravel in this Netflix thriller based on Harlan Coben's novel.

The Stranger, a thriller series adapted from Harlan Coben's book, centers on lawyer Adam Price ( Richard Armitage) whose life unravels after a mysterious encounter. Set in a small Manchester town, the narrative follows Price as he investigates shocking information about his wife, Corinne (Dervla Kirwan), delivered by an anonymous stranger.

Plot Summary Adam Price Investigation

Adam Price is a happily married man raising two boys in a quiet community. His stable existence shatters when a woman known only as the Stranger (Hannah John-Kamen) approaches him in a café wearing a baseball cap. She claims to possess a secret about Corinne, triggering a chain of events that exposes hidden scandals across the town. Price initially dismisses the woman's audacity but cannot ignore the disturbing information provided.

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The investigation leads Price to a website and a suspicious bank transaction he did not authorize. His attempt to confront Corinne results in a heated argument, after which she vanishes from their home. While Price searches for answers, the Stranger continues to expose secrets to other unsuspecting residents, escalating the tension in the community.

Character Dynamics Secret Revelations

The narrative expands beyond Price's personal crisis to include bizarre incidents affecting the wider town. A naked teenager is found unconscious in the woods, sparking a potential murder investigation. Simultaneously, Price is defending a client whose home is threatened by a property developer, who happens to be his own father.

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These seemingly unrelated storylines gradually intertwine, revealing deep connections between the townsfolk. The series builds suspense around ordinary people who appear to lead respectable lives. Adults frequent cafés and bakeries while children attend school or football training, creating an atmosphere of suburban normalcy that contrasts with the unfolding drama.

Suburban Paranoia Hidden Scandals

The Stranger does not shy away from the atrocious yet plausible secrets hidden by its characters. The revelations strike a hard chord because they involve people who seem entirely unremarkable on the surface. Scandals range from a character's daughter having a sugar baby profile to another son secretly taking performance-enhancing drugs.

These disclosures highlight the complexity of teenage decisions and the lack of understanding regarding their seriousness or illegality. The series effectively turns a quiet town into a hotbed of deceit and paranoia. Each revelation graver than the last drives the plot forward, challenging the audience's perception of the characters they once deemed harmless.

Source Material Thriller Adaptation

Harlan Coben is one of Netflix's biggest darlings, with 18 of his books adapted for the streaming platform. The Stranger is among these successful adaptations, bringing his signature blend of mystery and suburban drama to a global audience. The show maintains the tension and intrigue that have made Coben's work so popular across multiple formats.