It started back in 2016, when an invitation to Wanda Dench’s family Thanksgiving dinner, intended for one of her grandchildren, ended up on Jamal Hinton’s phone.

Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton sat side by side on a park bench in Arizona this Tuesday, gaming out logistics. They have a lot on their plates: Scheduling Thanksgiving celebrations with each of their growing families, fielding interviews with eager reporters and working with Lifetime writers on a movie about their endearing story.

Dench and Hinton insist they’re just two ordinary people, but ever since an accidental text message brought the once-strangers together, setting off more than a decade’s worth of Thanksgiving celebrations, America has exalted them to minor celebrity status. It started back in 2016, when an invitation to Dench’s family Thanksgiving dinner, intended for one of her grandchildren, ended up on Hinton’s phone.

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The then-17-year-old high school senior sent back a selfie and a cheeky response, asking if he could still have a plate. To his surprise, Dench told him to come on over. He did just that, and Dench, along with her husband, Lonnie, welcomed the teenager to their Phoenix-area home with open arms.