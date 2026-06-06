The story behind Trump and UFC’s Dana White

UFC honcho Dana White talks to CNN’s Sara Sidner about his friendship with Donald Trump and how 25 years ago Trump offered the fledgling sport a venue when no one else would. Watch the full documentary, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: UFC at the White House on Sunday, June 7 at 8P ET.

UFC honcho Dana White talks to CNN’s Sara Sidner about his friendship with Donald Trump and how 25 years ago Trump offered the fledgling sport a venue when no one else would.

Watch the full documentary, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: UFC at the White House on Sunday, June 7 at 8P ET. Watch the full documentary, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: UFC at the White House on Sunday, June 7 at 8P ET.

Huge waves surged towards a street in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and crashed over cars, pedestrians, and against the windows of a nearby restaurant on Tuesday, June 2. The official wave observations in that area were 4-6 feet, but some of them were likely higher, according to CNN Digital Meteorologist Dakota Smith. Police say a teen may have used a knife to injure three horses at a Las Vegas barrel racing event.

The horses are expected to recover but won't be able to compete in the immediate future. NASA asked crew members to “assume safety posture” on a Dragon spacecraft attached to the International Space Station after new leaks were discovered on the Russia-controlled side of the ISS. Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, said the situation does not pose a threat to the safety of the crew.

Truck driver helps rescue woman from alleged kidnapping Dashcam video shows the moment a woman in handcuffs ran to a South Carolina truck driver for help, saying she had been kidnapped. Police told The Associated Press they later arrested a man on one count each of kidnapping and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Police arrested the son of James Handy's girlfriend on suspicion of murder after officers responding to a 911 call found the 81-year-old actor, known for roles in"Jumanji" and"Top Gun: Maverick," with a stab wound outside a Los Angeles home. A 15-year-old on an electric scooter suffers minor injuries after crashing into a patrol deputy’s vehicle in Florida while running a stop sign, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.





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