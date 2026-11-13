'The step that makes all the difference': Victoria Beckham shares her hack for an instant eye lift

Makeup artists swear by it, too...

beauty team wouldn't be surprised if that number had shot up since then. Fanfare has only grown, and justifiably so. They're about as lovely as eyeliner gets: fade-free pigment, excellent staying power and just about enough playtime to get a decent smudge.

The shades are also modern and nuanced, from the rich cocoa to figgy aubergine and regal navy. We thought we knew the genius behind VB's smudgy, smouldering eye: a line of Satin Kajal and a few coats of one of her mascaras. Little did we know there was another pencil – one so firmly under our radar – doing just as much heavy lifting when it comes to her eye makeup..

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Victoria uses it in the lower waterline before applying anything else, and the difference it makes to the eye area – particularly when it comes to brightening and widening the eyes – is impressive.

'This is almost like the nothing product that is everything,' says Victoria. 'What it does, it brings out the white of my eyes it makes my eyes look more sparkly, more awake. And with the, it really does eradicate any redness. There's nothing worse than that tired eye; when the whites of the eyes don't like white enough.

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This is so natural.

' VB captioned the product 'the step that makes all the difference', and it's easy to see why. It brings instant freshness to the eye, making it appear wider, brighter and perkier. It has the same amount of pigment as the Satin Kajal Liner, which is particularly useful in this case. The lower waterline is naturally wetter than the upper, so a good amount of pigment is crucial if you want an effect that actually lasts.

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