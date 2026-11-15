The Stars Brought the Glamour to the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala

Harper’s Bazaar has exclusive snapshots from the event’s portrait studio

From the gala’s inception,co-CEOS Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof wanted to create an event that felt “less like a traditional fundraiser. ” Year after year, the night has offered its star-studded guests more than just an excuse to get dressed up and a chance to make a difference with their wallets—pairing fundraising efforts with exclusive dining experiences from top chefs and intimate performances from award-winning musicians.

“We wanted to create an event that would appeal to a younger generation of donors through our approach to food, fashion, and celebrity, while making sure that nobody left the gala without understanding our mission,” Weinstein and Patricof told.

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“Fifteen years later, the gala has evolved in ways we never could have imagined, but some themes have stayed exactly the same. Every flower and fork is underwritten by our generous sponsors so that every dollar raised can go directly to Baby2Baby and the children we serve. ” Each year, the funds raised from the gala help get millions of basic essentials—from diapers to formula to clothing—to children who need them.

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But the organization, with an all-female board of directors, spends all year working towards the Baby2Baby mission.

“The gala brings this extraordinary community together for one night, but it’s their commitment throughout the year that makes our work possible,” the CEOs shared. Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse