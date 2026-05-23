The 'Star Wars' Universe Returns to Theaters - Exclusive Interview with Pedro Pascal

The news text discusses the upcoming release of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu,' the return of the 'Star Wars' universe to theaters after a seven-year hiatus, and the anticipation for a thrilling new adventure featuring the iconic characters.

This week, after seven years, the ' Star Wars ' universe has finally come back to theaters by way of ' The Mandalorian and Grogu.

' After three seasons, a hefty batch of cameos, and a corner of the galaxy far, far away that fans have learned to love, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and the little scamp formerly known as Baby Yoda are off on a brand new mission that will see them coming face-to-face with the Hutts. With danger at every corner, and Mando doing his best to protect a kid who can throw people around with a single thought, one thing that the movie might do is leave you hungry for more adventure





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Star Wars The Mandalorian Pedro Pascal Baby Yoda Hutts Adventure Corner Of The Galaxy Danger At Every Corner Kid Who Can Throw People Around With A Single Audience's Hunger For More Adventure Released In Theaters Crave More Thrills And Spills Just Like It Cult Classics Fantastic Worlds Original Magic Space-Aged Iteration Blueprint To Flesh Out A World That's Become A Profound Cultural Impact Boo-Boos And Irrelevant Details Are Ignored Readimo Plugin

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