The recent performance of the Star Wars film has led to speculation about the future of the franchise, but it's too early to write it off.

The Star Wars franchise is not dead yet, despite the recent underwhelming performance of its latest film. The movie's $247 million worldwide gross through two weekends is a significant drop from previous films, but it's still a respectable figure.

The franchise's history of success at the box office, including the original film's $936 million haul, makes it difficult to write off Star Wars as a theatrical franchise. The movie's performance should also be considered in the context of its release date, which is three years after the show's latest season and almost five years after the peak of its popularity.

Additionally, the streaming-to-theatrical pipeline has not proven to be a guaranteed box office winner for Disney, as seen with the release of The Mandalorian. The movie's budget and marketing spend are estimated to be around $165 million and $130 million, respectively, making it a costly endeavor.

However, the merchandising and licensing deals could potentially turn the movie into a winner for the Mouse House. It's unfair to consider this movie a true representation of where Star Wars is as a theatrical franchise, given its ties to a show and characters made for streaming. Thankfully, there is another Star Wars film on the horizon, Rogue Squadron, which will be a bigger and more significant release.

This movie will be a true cinematic event, with new characters and a new place in the timeline, and it will be marketed as such. If this underperforms, then it's fair to start looking at the future of Star Wars and what people want from it





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