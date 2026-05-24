The Stand, a horror novel that eerily predicts the COVID-19 pandemic

The Stand, released in 1978, eerily predicts the COVID-19 pandemic with a fictional story of a deadly plague. The author, Stephen King, unintentionally wrote about the epidemic and its effects on humanity. However, he apologized for it live on air, emphasizing his intent to write about mysterious, horror-y subjects rather than real-world events.

Only Stephen King could unintentionally write about and seemingly predict the COVID-19 pandemic 42 years before it happened (he even apologized for it during a virtual appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert).

His 1978 novel, The Stand, first received a television adaptation in 1994, which follows a plague with symptoms similar to those of a highly infectious flu, except it wipes out 99.4% of the human population. As for the survivors, who presumably possess an innate genetic immunity, they must find each other in this new apocalyptic world.

Unbeknownst to them, a demon-like figure is feeding off their confusion, fear, and anger — and the only way to stop him is by holding onto hope. What Is ‘The Stand’ About? The Stand introduces audiences to the fictional small town of Arnett, Texas, which is home to a secret government laboratory responsible for building a military-grade bioweapon.

However, things go awry when the weapon finds a way out of the premises, leaving facility members dead on the spot. When the outbreak first spreads among civilians, people mistake its symptoms for the common cold — a sweaty fever, constant sneezing, and overwhelming fatigue. But as the red rashes and wheezing intensify, people begin to drop dead everywhere. By the time the situation escalates to national security, it is already too late.

The military attempts to quarantine the town, but the virus — nicknamed"Captain Trips" — has already wiped out the entire nation





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Stephen King The Stand Horror Predicting The COVID-19 Pandemic Plague Bioweapon

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