The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star made and lost eye-watering sums of money.

Johnny Depp has earned — and squandered — spectacular sums of money over his 40-year Hollywood career. , which began in 2003 with “The Curse of the Black Pearl” and concluded after five films with “Dead Men Tell No Tales” in 2017.court documents revealed in 2017 that the Oscar nominee had “lost an astounding $650 million over the course of his career, and owed another $100 million for 17 years of late or unpaid back taxes.

”“His vast wealth had been gutted, fittingly, in a Jack Sparrow-like bacchanal of excessive spending and financial mismanagement,” writes author Mark Seal, who noted Depp ended up in an explosive legal battle against his money managers and attorney. He “didn’t move without an entourage and could never again fly on a commercial airline … He was no longer merely Johnny — he was Johnny Depp, mega-movie star, icon, brand, and franchise, with an expanding army of people depending on him for their livelihoods,” Seal writes in the new book, which comes out Nov. 24.

Also read Pirates Should Join Free Agent Sweepstakes For Ex-Dodgers Southpaw

The “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” star, 63, allegedly had to commit to at least two major studio films a year, earning at least $40 million a year, to afford his increasingly extravagant lifestyle. By 2015, according to Seal, Depp was cash-strapped and forced to sell his beloved yacht to J.K.

Rowling for a reported $27 million, though he kept his His then-agent, Tracey Jacobs, brought him a project that could have helped his financial situation: the Wes Anderson-directed caper, “The Grand Budapest Hotel. ” Although Depp’s acting fee would have been low, he would have co-owned the film with Anderson. Instead, he chose to star in “Transcendence. ” Depp’s agent estimated that he lost out on approximately $12 million.

Advertisement

He turned down a role in “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” a still from the movie seen above, which would have given him part ownership over the film. The “Edward Scissorhands” star earned millions as a spokesperson for Sauvage cologne, but that wasn’t enough to cover his profligate spending. In September 2015, Jacobs emailed Depp’s business manager, Joel Mandel, asking, “Did you tell Johnny he has to make $25 million by the end of the year?

” Mandel asked members of Depp’s team to give him a heads-up on any over-the-top purchases, believing that if he couldn’t stop the sale, he could at least negotiate a better price. A year earlier, Mandel began receiving emails detailing the actor’s extravagant spending, including 10 cases of wine that allegedly totaled $290,000 plus tax and $500,000 at Fred Leighton Jewelers. Depp, posing at an award ceremony, sued his money managers, who countersued.

The case was eventually settled out of court. In 2015, Depp spent an estimated $3 million to $5 million to construct a monument and cannon that blasted his pal, journalist Hunter S. Thompson’s ashes into the sky at Owl Farm in Woody Creek, Colorado. The “Donnie Brasco” star sued his money managers, who countersued him.

However, in 2018, the case was settled out of court, before the trial began. Depp filmed only one scene in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” before being let go due to a messy libel case. This is a substantial pay cut from his last studio role in 2018’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” for whichOur community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

Advertisement

We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film FestivalThe role made him a huge star and also afforded him an extravagant lifestyle.

He turned down a role in"The Grand Budapest Hotel," a still from the movie seen above, which would have given him part ownership over the film. Depp, posing at an award ceremony, sued his money managers, who countersued. The case was eventually settled out of court.

Depp filmed only one scene in"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," before being let go due to a messy libel case.