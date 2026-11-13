'The Spot' With Claire Danes & Ewan McGregor Gets Release Date, Photos

The Spot, Hulu's upcoming thriller starring Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor, will premiere on Jan. 13. The streamer has released first-look images.

Teyonah Parris & Danielle Brooks To Star In ‘Before I Let Go’ Peacock Series Based On Kennedy Ryan’s Book ‘Rivals’ Star David Tennant & EP Dominic Treadwell-Collins Break Down Season 2 Part 2’s Explosive First 3 Episodes: Grief, Scandal, Scheming & Heartbreak Gal Gadot Producing With Eye To Star In Adaptation Of Bianna Golodryga & Yonit Levi’s Book ‘Don’t Feed The Lion’ In Works At Fox Entertainment Studios, will premiere on Jan. 13.

Along with the release date announcement, the streamer has released first-look images from the A24 drama series.follows a successful surgeon and her schoolteacher husband who begin to suspect she might be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death. Their quest for truth spirals into a web of mounting suspicion and dark secrets, testing their resolve and their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal. Daveed Diggs, Michael Patrick Thornton and Macon Blair also star.

Advertisement

Danes succeeded Kate Winslet who had been originally attached to the project. Soloman executive produces alongside A24, Robin Sweet and Ariel Kleiman, who directed. A24 serves as lead studio, co-producing with 20th Television. Brad Pitt Leads Apple’s ‘Connector’ From ‘Sound Of Metal’ Director Darius Marder