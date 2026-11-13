Ewan McGregor and Zoe Kravitz Star in The Spot Premiere Date Revealed for 2027

Ewan McGregor and Zawe Ashton star in The Spot, a new thriller premiering on Hulu in January 2027. Learn about the plot, cast, and production details.

Hulu has officially confirmed that The Spot will premiere on January 13, 2027. The streaming platform unveiled the exact debut date alongside a set of exclusive first-look photographs from the production. This announcement marks the first major concrete timeline for the highly anticipated series.

The new images offer the first visual insights into the show's aesthetic and period setting. They allow fans to speculate on the visual style as the series builds momentum toward its 2027 launch. This level of promotional detail helps establish anticipation well before the premiere.

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The series centers on a successful surgeon played by Zoe Kravitz and her husband, portrayed by Ewan McGregor. The narrative begins to unravel when the schoolteacher character suspects his wife might be responsible for a child's death in a hit-and-run accident. This suspicion serves as the inciting incident for a deeper and darker investigation.

As the husband digs into the matter, the series reveals dark secrets that challenge the foundation of their marriage. The plot delves into themes of hidden guilt and betrayal, testing the resilience of their relationship. The story aims to dramatize the fear of worst-case scenarios becoming reality, creating a tense atmosphere from the outset.

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Ed Solomon created and wrote the series, bringing his experience from films like the Bill & Ted movies and the Now You See Me franchise to the project. He also serves as the showrunner, overseeing the day-to-day creative direction of the show. Solomon approached the material with a specific vision to create content that is entertaining and elevated without becoming pretentious.

In discussions about the series, Solomon expressed fascination with dramatizing the moment when a buried worst-case scenario starts to look like it is true. He emphasized a desire to respect the viewer by keeping the tone fun while maintaining narrative depth. This approach is intended to balance the darker themes with an engaging and accessible style for the audience.

Zoe Kravitz noted that the series gets very dark very quickly, adding layers of absurdity to the narrative. Her collaboration with Ewan McGregor marks the first time the two actors have worked together on a major project. This marks a new partnership for the pair, who are bringing their distinct acting styles to this tense psychological drama.

Kravitz and showrunner Ed Solomon have a previous professional connection, having worked together on the HBO Max miniseries Full Circle. That project was directed by Steven Soderbergh and also featured Kravitz. The reunion of Kravitz and Solomon in The Spot suggests a comfortable and effective creative partnership that may have influenced the tone of the new series.

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The production features a strong supporting cast including Macon Blair, Michael Patrick Thornton, and Daveed Diggs. The series is co-produced by A24 and 20th Television, bringing high-production values to the streaming format. Ed Solomon also serves as an executive producer alongside Robin Sweet and Ariel Kleiman, who are directing episodes of the show.

The confirmation of the January 13, 2027, release date gives audiences a concrete timeline for when they can expect the series to debut. The release of first-look photos has already generated buzz, allowing fans to speculate about the visual style and period setting of the show. This level of detail helps build anticipation ahead of the premiere.

The involvement of major studios like A24 and 20th Television indicates a significant investment in the quality of the production. The combination of Solomon's writing, the talented cast, and the high-profile production backing suggests that The Spot aims to be a standout entry in the thriller genre. Viewers can look forward to a series that promises to be both entertaining and emotionally challenging.