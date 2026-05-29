The Sport-themed Heels You Need for the Playoffs and World Cup Season

FN rounds up some glamorous sporty heels that are perfect for the upcoming NBA and NHL finals, World Cup and more sporting events.

Sports fans have a lot to smile about in this latter part of the spring season, as the NBA andplay in the finals for the first time since 1999, or you want to watch the first World Cup match between Mexico and South Africa at your local bar, this season’s coincidence of sporting events is the perfect time to get into thematic dressing.

Excitement feels higher than ever given the circumstances — the Knicks are looking to extend a historic 11-game winning streak, the World Cup only happens every four years and will bring visitors from around the globe to various host cities — so why not lean into it with your wardrobe? Danish Shoe Influencer Lars Byrresen Petersen Steps Into the Footwear Industry With Artful Heel CoversSelena Selena Footwear brand Selena Selena’s Vixen Sport collection “reflects a broader cultural shift: sport is no longer confined to the stadium, it’s a fashion moment.

” The collection applies sport-inspired design to a sculptural and feminine pump silhouette, presenting the Vixen Courtside , Vixen Goal , Vixen Touchdown and Vixen Batter with crystal embellishment. The Vixen Sport lineup “is dedicated to the women ready to move beyond sneakers and spend on fashion made for the game. ” All of the styles retail for $425, with the brand focused on craftsmanship and minimizing environmental impact.

Charis & Doxa focuses specifically on footwear inspired by sports. The brand makes shoes made from authentic sports ball materials, offering options ranging from flats toConvertible shoe brand Pashion Footwear allows people to customize their shoe looks, whether it’s changing from a heel to a flat or switching out one heel for another to get a new aesthetic.

Their vast collection of heel kits includes sport-themed options — also inspired by a football, tennis ball, etc. — which can add a subtle on-theme touch to any outfit just by attaching the heel to a Pashion Footwear shoe style. The Sports Heel Kit options are priced at $55. While not modeled after the ball of a specific sport, there are other heels that can help you occupy the athletic-yet-stylish fashion space.

June Ambrose’s shoe collaboration with Naturalizer, for example, features Ghillie lace up stiletto sneaker pumps, while Sneex specializes in sneaker-heel hybrid options. Not to mention Aldo’s Striker slingback stiletto heel comes in multiple colors and is currently on sale. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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