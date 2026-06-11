The Spice Girls' Pivotal 1997: A Year of Spicemania

The Spice Girls' 1997 takeover of global pop music and pop culture is dissected in this episode of the GPS podcast, with a focus on their unique lead single ‘Wannabe’ and the lasting legacy of Girl Power.

The Spice Girls at the 1997 Billboard Music Awards. From left to right: Melanie Chislom (Sporty), Geri Halliwell (Sexy), Victoria Addams (Posh), Melanie Brown (Scary) and Emma Lee Bunton (Baby).hit U.S. shores in 1997 — after having spent 1996 rocketing to era-defining superstardom in their U.K. home — they detonated on impact.

Within six months of the stateside release of debut single ‘Wannabe’ in January, they had a No. 1 album on the, music videos and commercials on TV every five minutes and plans already in the works for their own movie with its own accompanying soundtrack album, all out by calendar’s end. It was too phenomenal to last, but for one year, the girls known as Ginger, Scary, Sporty, Posh and Baby defined global pop music and pop culture, and transformed the entire sound and feel of the decade’s top 40 in the process.

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