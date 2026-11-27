“I would be comfortable with that,” Cashman said. It was not exactly a full-throated endorsement.

Corey Sipkin for the NY Post Standing on the field at Yankee Stadium in mid-November, Brian Cashman acknowledged that “it makes no sense to guarantee anybody anything right now.

” Which is the way it should be for a team that hasn’t won a championship in 17 years and counting, especially just weeks into the offseason despite the hot-stove action being much heavier than usual because of the looming lockout. But Cashman was answering a question about Spencer Jones and whether the GM had seen enough to be comfortable with Jones“I think he best profiles in the corner, but am I comfortable enough if things were as they are currently that would he be in center?

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I would be comfortable with that,” Cashman said last week. Spencer Jones makes a play in the outfield during the Yankees' game against the Rays on Sept. 22, 2026. Spencer Jones is a possibility to start in center field in 2027, but keep the cork in that plan for now. Jasson Domínguez was recently mentioned in the Yankees' outfield conversation, perhaps to pump up his trade value.