The Spectre's Unstoppable Rampage: A New Host Sought in JSA #20

The DC Universe's most powerful hero, The Spectre, returns with a breathtaking display of its virtually limitless power. The Justice Society of America (JSA) faces off against The Spectre as it seeks a new host, leading to a city-wide rampage that only the combined efforts of the JSA can hope to stop.

The DC Universe's power dynamics have shifted as the most formidable hero, The Spectre , returns with a display of virtually limitless power. The hierarchy of power in the DC Comics Universe is headed by entities like 'The Presence', the supreme creator deity, and the Endless, seven conceptual siblings including Dream, Death, and Destiny, who personify fundamental rules of existence.

Below them, cosmic titans like Michael Demiurgos and Lucifer Morningstar wield power to forge and rewrite infinite realities from nothingness, while The Spectre embodies the Divine Wrath of God. While the Justice League handles the modern cosmos, the Justice Society of America (JSA) ranks among the most formidable mortals, with members like Doctor Fate, who commands reality-warping sorcery, and Alan Scott, whose connection to the Starheart grants him limitless hard-light creation.

However, the JSA's power dynamics are unbalanced, as one member, The Spectre, overshadows the rest when fully unleashed. In 'JSA #20', written by Jeff Lemire and illustrated by Diego Olortegui and Luis Guerrero, the end of a cycle sees The Spectre searching for a new host. Having chosen Kid Eternity in 'JSA #19', who managed to escape, The Spectre becomes frustrated and attacks Manhattan in a giant, kaiju-like form.

The JSA intervenes, with Alan Scott and others attempting to stop The Spectre's rampage before it can possess any civilians. The Spectre, with powers including shapeshifting, phasing, flight, and summoning supernatural entities, is nearly unstoppable. Its rampage could only be matched by a monster of Godzilla's size and ferocity. The DC Universe is lucky The Spectre has limitations, as its unchecked power could end entire crossovers.

The Spectre's power is restrained by its mandatory connection to a human host, filtering its fury through human morality. Without these restrictions, The Spectre's wrath could transform the universe into a hyper-punitive wasteland, as seen in 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' and 'Day of Vengeance'. Hopefully, The Spectre's next host will keep the Spirit of Vengeance in check.

'JSA #20' is available from DC Comics on June 3, 2026, and fans eagerly await to see if The Spectre will showcase its full power more often in DC Comics





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The Spectre Justice Society Of America DC Comics JSA #20 Jeff Lemire Diego Olortegui Luis Guerrero

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