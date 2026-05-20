The Spanish Holiday Home Dream: Reforming the 90-day Travel Limit for Britons

The post-Brexit rule has been severely impacting the Spanish economy, particularly the tourism sector. Reports indicate that former tourism ministers Fernando Valdés and Hector Gomez have been vocal in arguing that the rule changes are spliting families and reducing jobs. Spain's loss could lead to radical changes in the UK's relationship with the EU. This could impact holiday homes and the appeal of holidaying in Spain for Britons.

The Spanish holiday home dream might be back on, following calls from Madrid officials for the European Union to axe its 90-day travel limit for Britons.

Former Spanish tourism ministers Fernando Valdés and Hector Gomez have argued that the post-Brexit rule severely harms the Spanish economy and are pushing for it to be changed. Currently, non-resident Britons in Spain can only spend 180 days a year in the country, in two batches of 90 days.

To stay longer, Brits must rely on traditional long-stay visas or residency permits - but officials are now lobbying for EU-wide exceptions to allow tourists to remain for up to 180 days at a time. Meanwhile, a number of affordable properties in Spain are available on the market for foreign buyers, with four-bedroom villas available for £347,280 in Valencia, £349,016 in Murcia, and £249,173 in Puerto de Mazarrón.

MPs in the UK have also been pushing the British government to address the 90-day cap, arguing that visa restrictions have continued to cause problems for Britons who live, work or regularly travel to Spain. Before 2021, travelling in Europe was easier, but the new rules have made it much more difficult for UK nationals visiting Schengen zone countries to stay for as long as they wish without a visa.

Scrapping the 90-day cap could significantly impact the Spanish tourism industry and bring a sense of relief to potential buyers





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