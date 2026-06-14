The Sopranos Helped Set New Standards For Crime Dramas On TV

The Sopranos, a groundbreaking TV drama, revolutionized the crime drama genre by presenting complex characters without the need to redeem them. The show's influence can be seen in later dramas like Boardwalk Empire, Mad Men, and Sons of Anarchy, which continued the legacy of The Sopranos by focusing on complex antiheroes within worlds that have traditionally been secretive.

The Sopranos , a slow-running TV drama with a deeply unlikable main character, became an unexpected hit in 1999. Unlike traditional crime drama s, the show made mafia boss Tony Soprano the central protagonist, an adulterous, murdering bully with few redeeming features.

Without a clear hero to root for, viewers were drawn into Tony's messy world, which had an unexpected depth and some bizarre moments. The show's introspective approach over a long story arc provided the kind of character study that movies never had the chance to explore, while the best Sopranos episodes felt like short movies in their own right. The Sopranos quickly became HBO's flagship show, with James Gandolfini becoming a household name for his standout performance as Tony.

The show's success introduced the age of the prestige drama, which presented complex characters without the need to redeem them before asking audiences to understand and even root for them. The Sopranos also revolutionized the crime drama genre by moving away from simplistic stories with fully good and bad characters, and even giving its most villainous characters a human side.

The show's influence did not end with raising the network's profile, as it paved the way for other prestige crime dramas. The Sopranos combined the longevity of a soap opera with the cinematic aesthetic of an art house movie, offering a glimpse into the runnings of a criminal empire.

The show's impact can be seen in later dramas like Boardwalk Empire, Mad Men, and Sons of Anarchy, which continued the legacy of The Sopranos by focusing on complex antiheroes within worlds that have traditionally been secretive. The Sopranos and The Wire are both masterpieces, but The Wire took the creative approach to the crime genre a few steps further, raising questions about the sociological aspect of crime





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Sopranos HBO Crime Drama Prestige Drama Tony Soprano James Gandolfini Boardwalk Empire Mad Men Sons Of Anarchy The Wire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Weston McKennie's North Texas ties helped him become USMNT starUSMNT star Weston McKennie will start for the U.S. in their first World Cup game. He credits his North Texas upbringing in his rise to U.S. soccer superstardom.

Read more »

America at 250: How LGBTQ+ activism helped shape the evolution of ChicagoLong before rainbow crosswalks, pride parades, and openly LGBTQ+ elected leaders, the faces of the community lived in the shadows.

Read more »

Michael Owen Reveals How a Single Phone Call Helped Unlock Ollie Watkins' Scoring FormIn a personal account, Michael Owen details the impact of his advice to Ollie Watkins during a low patch, explaining how the striker's mindset shift contributed to a ruthless goalscoring streak and his subsequent England World Cup selection.

Read more »

17 Life-Changing Books That Helped Readers Heal And See Beauty In Life During Hard Times'I found myself in the basement of rock bottom, but this book, this painfully poignant book, helped to pull me up and out of the devastating darkness.'

Read more »