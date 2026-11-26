Solo travel can cost more than couples’ trips; compare rooms, transit and timing to cut the solo tax before you book.

There’s great freedom in traveling solo. You choose where and when you go, what you do and your pace. Everyone should consider taking a solo trip somewhere at least once in their lifetime.

But it’s important not to romanticize a solo trip, as there are costs and caveats to consider when adventuring alone. The single supplement is one of the biggest expenses to keep in mind when planning a solo trip. You can avoid paying a premium with the right route, timing and accommodation decisions. Why Does Solo Travel Sometimes Cost More?

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Many travel expenses don’t get cheaper when one person books alone and can’t split the cost. A hotel room for two isn’t cheaper if only one person checks in, and a taxi costs the same whether there’s one passenger or two. King Siu of Solo Traveler told Newsweek that a walking tour once wouldn’t let him book a single spot and insisted that bookings be made in pairs.