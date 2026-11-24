The Social Reckoning arrives digitally on November 24 after a theatrical flop. See purchase prices, rental costs, and Blu-ray details for Aaron Sorkin's Facebook drama.

Aaron Sorkin's drama The Social Reckoning returns to audiences on digital platforms on November 24. This release follows a troubled theatrical run that saw Sony Pictures pull the film from cinemas after just three weeks. The movie, which explores the Facebook story, had struggled to find its footing in theaters.

Theater Run Decline and Box Office Results

The film debuted in North American theaters between October 9 and October 11, earning $5 million from 2,606 locations during its opening weekend. Business dropped sharply by 72% in the second weekend, resulting in only $1.4 million in revenue. The decline continued as Sony reduced the theater count to 619 venues, where the film earned just $170,826 in its third weekend.

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Sony pulled The Social Reckoning from North American theaters on October 30 due to this steep financial decline. The movie concluded its theatrical run with $9.1 million domestically and $9 million internationally. Its worldwide total of $18.1 million fell significantly short of its $30 million production budget, prompting the early exit from cinemas.

Digital Pricing and Platform Availability

The digital release is available for $19.99 for purchase and $14.99 for a 48-hour rental. Consumers can access the film on major platforms including Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Prime Video. The digital edition includes bonus featurettes titled Moving the Needle and True Integrity - Meet Frances Haugen.

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These additional features provide behind-the-scenes insights into the production and the real-life figure central to the story. The pricing strategy aims to recoup some losses from the theatrical debut by targeting home entertainment audiences directly.

Cast Details and Director Background

Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed The Social Reckoning, serving as the companion film to his 2010 hit The Social Network. Mikey Madison stars as Facebook engineer Frances Haugen, bringing the tech whistleblower's story to the screen. Jeremy Allen White plays reporter Jeff Horwitz, while Jeremy Strong takes on the role of Mark Zuckerberg.

The supporting cast includes Betty Gilpin, Bill Burr, Billy Magnussen, and Wunmi Mosaku. The ensemble delivers performances centered around the controversial actions and revelations within the Facebook ecosystem. Strong's portrayal has drawn specific attention from critics who viewed early screenings.

Physical Media Release Plans

Sony announced a physical media release date of January 12, 2027. This release will include a standard Blu-ray disc and a special two-pack bundle. The bundle will feature both The Social Network and The Social Reckoning together for collectors.

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This long-delayed physical release allows the film to remain available for viewers who prefer tangible media formats. The pairing with the original 2010 film offers a complete narrative arc for fans of the franchise. The delay ensures the film remains in digital circulation for several months before the physical launch.