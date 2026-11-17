The Social Reckoning arrives digitally on November 24 and on Blu-ray in January 2027. Find out about the Sony two-pack bundle featuring both this film and The Social Network.

Aaron Sorkin's drama The Social Reckoning is officially transitioning from limited theatrical distribution to home entertainment platforms. Following its initial theatrical debut in October, the film is now scheduled for a digital release on November 24. This move allows a wider audience to access the movie after it missed significant commercial success in cinemas.

The Social Reckoning Box Office Performance

The Social Reckoning earned only $18 million at the global box office during its theatrical run. This financial result was notably lower than the massive success of its predecessor. The film opened in theaters on October 9, aiming to capitalize on the enduring popularity of the Facebook origin story.

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Critical Reviews and Audience Scores

Critics responded to The Social Reckoning with mixed reactions, resulting in a 54% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The score indicates a divided response among professional reviewers. General audiences were far more receptive, giving the film a significantly higher score of 71 percent.

Home Media Release Timeline for Sony

Sony is preparing to make the film widely available to consumers later this year. The digital platform launch is confirmed for November 24. Consumers looking for physical media must wait until the Blu-ray release date of January 12, 2027.

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Sony Two-Pack Bundle Details

Sony is launching a special two-pack bundle that combines The Social Network and The Social Reckoning. The Social Network is the highly acclaimed 2010 biopic directed by David Fincher. This bundle allows viewers to watch both films as part of the same media collection.

Social Network Legacy and Comparison

The Social Network remains a massive cultural touchstone since its 2010 release. David Fincher directed that original film, which starred Jesse Eisenberg. The new film by Aaron Sorkin serves as a companion piece to that earlier biopic. The contrast in reception highlights the different approaches to storytelling.

Streaming Availability and Future Access

The digital release ensures that The Social Reckoning will be accessible on major platforms. Fans can now watch the movie without visiting a cinema. The November 24 date marks the official start of its home media journey.