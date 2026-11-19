The Social Reckoning hits Digital on November 24, 2026, and Blu-ray on January 12, 2027. Exclusive features include Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White discussing the film's production.

The home entertainment debut for the high-profile drama The Social Reckoning is now officially confirmed for audiences eager to revisit the story. The film will become available for digital rental and purchase starting on November 24, 2026, marking the first time the production can be viewed in the privacy of home.

Home Release Schedule Confirmed

Following the digital window, The Social Reckoning will expand to physical media with a Blu-ray release date set for January 12, 2027. This structured rollout ensures that fans have multiple opportunities to acquire the film through different formats. The delay between digital and physical releases allows for a sustained period of interest and discussion regarding the screenplay.

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Exclusive Bonus Features Revealed

Both the digital and Blu-ray editions of The Social Reckoning will include two specific bonus features designed to provide deeper context. The first is a four-part making-of series titled Moving The Needle, which explores the production process. The second feature, Meet Frances Haugen, offers an intimate look at the real-life whistleblower and author.

ComingSoon has released an exclusive clip from these special features, highlighting appearances by lead actors Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White. This content serves as a promotional tool to celebrate the upcoming release dates and engage the audience before the film hits stores. The inclusion of these extras aims to enhance the value proposition for consumers buying the physical copy.

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Sorkin Script and Haugen Inspiration

The narrative is based on an original screenplay by Aaron Sorkin, described as a companion piece to his previous hit film The Social Network. The story is inspired by true events and centers on the whistleblower who initiated the social media reckoning currently playing out. It is framed as a true David and Goliath story within the tech industry.

Fictional character Frances Haugen, played by Mikey Madison, is portrayed as a young Facebook engineer. She enlists the help of Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, played by Jeremy Allen White. Their combined efforts lead to a dangerous journey that ultimately exposes the social network's most guarded secrets. The film dramatizes the events surrounding the leak of internal documents.

Whistleblower Perspective Included

The real-life inspiration for the character, Frances Haugen, provides a unique behind-the-scenes element in the bonus content. She shares insights into her life in tech and details her whistleblowing journey in the Meet Frances Haugen feature. This addition connects the fictionalized account with the actual events that sparked global scrutiny of social media platforms.

Industry observers note that the release timing allows the film to remain relevant to ongoing discussions about digital privacy. The availability of these specific features on November 24, 2026, and January 12, 2027, provides a clear roadmap for distributors. Audiences can now plan their purchases around the confirmed digital and physical release windows.