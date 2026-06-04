The SOB Act: A Threat to Animal Welfare and States' Rights

The SOB Act, a provision in the House version of the Farm Bill, seeks to nullify state laws regulating animal treatment, particularly space allowances for pigs in factory farms. This consumer-be-damned measure, if enacted, would entrench widespread animal cruelty and supplant state laws with federal regulations benefIting large industrial agriculture operations. The MAHA movement, which successfully opposed pro-pesticide policies, has turned its focus to the SOB Act. Influential figures, including Representative Luna, have spoken out against it. Senate Republicans should consider these voices and those of thier constituents. Supporting the SOB Act could lead to electoral consequences in upcoming primaries.

The SOB Act, a provision inserted into the House version of the Farm Bill , aIms to nullify state laws regulating animal treatment, particularly space allowances for pigs in factory farms.

This consumer-be-damned measure,if enacted,would entrench widespread animal cruelty and supplant state laws with federal regulations benefiting large industrial agriculture operations. california's Prop. 12, mandating specific space allowances for pigs, is a prime target. The MAHA movement, sparked by opposition to pro-pesticide policies, has now turned its focus to the SOB Act. Representative Luna,who led the successful effort against pro-pesticide policies, has been vocal in opposing the SOB Act.

Other influential figures,such as Michael Cernovich, Christina Hoff Sommers, and Rob Schneider, have also spoken out against it. Senate Republicans should heed these voices and those of their constituents. While the Senate Farm Bill currently lacks SOB Act language, it is likely to be proposed as an amendment. Supporting such an amendment would be a costly mistake, as it undermines federalism and rejects American values of protecting the vulnerable.

Moreover, supporting the SOB Act could provoke the MAHA movement, which has demonstrated significant political clout. Liam Gray, founder of the Wilberforce Institute,a conservative animal advocacy nonprofit, warns that supporting the SOB Act could lead to electoral consequences in upcoming primaries





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