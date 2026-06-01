The SNP's Cynical Politics and the Death of the Independence Movement

The recent embezzlement scandal involving Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP), has exposed the party's cynical politics and the death of the independence movement. The scandal has injected a new level of cynicism into the electorate's outlook on politics, with many voters feeling that politicians are all the same and that the whole enterprise is sordid and rotten. The SNP's use of the independence cause as a means to fundraise and gain attention has hollowed out the movement, leaving it largely moribund. The party's lack of ideas and answers on how to deliver independence has made it clear that there is no prospect of independence in the near future. The Nationalist hierarchy knows this, but continues to deceive the public with empty promises and theatrics.

When an SNP wave crashed into Scotland's electoral map in 2015, all but wiping out Labour on a campaign accusing that party of having betrayed its voters, I was the gloomy pundit who predicted that the SNP was likely to fall into the same trap.

The Nationalists had not reinvented the political wheel. They enthused about fresh starts and new approaches but showed no signs of wanting to change the culture of spin, tribalism, partisanship, and presidentialism. They had defeated Labour but not the cynical politics that had made Labour so unpopular. The SNP was destined to become Scottish Labour with a yellow rosette.

Same dominance, same arrogance, same consequences. Eleven years on, the Peter Murrell embezzlement scandal has confirmed that Scotland hired new managers in 2015 but the style of management remained the same. Eight years prior, in 2007, the Nationalists parlayed public dissatisfaction with New Labour over Iraq and sleaze into the first ever SNP victory at Holyrood.

Alex Salmond hoped to restore trust in the governing process but after two decades of the Nationalists in power, public confidence in politics and institutions is lower than the mood of an Arsenal fan after Gabriel Magalhaes missed that penalty. There have been sundry scandals along the way, not least what appears to have been a concerted effort to remove Salmond from public life, but it is the theft of £400,000 in SNP funds which has injected the most pungent cynicism into the electorate's outlook on politics.

At least part of that sum will have originated with members and small-denomination donors, people of modest means but so committed to the independence cause that they were willing to pour their coin into it. Peter Murrell abused his position as chief executive to dip into party funds.

They have been repaid with lurid headlines about £2,000 pens and £4,000 watches, salt and pepper grinders with four-figure price tags, coffee machines that cost more than the monthly salary of the average Scot, and the low-brow comedy of a luxury camper van which, depending on whom you ask, seems to have been invisible. Murrell abused his position as chief executive to dip into party funds and pay for a bizarre array of purchases which anyone could see were not legitimate expenses.

He treated the SNP's bank account as his own slush fund. No cost-of-living crisis for him. While the rest of the country has been scrimping and scraping, Murrell has been living large. There could scarcely be a more open expression of contempt for the SNP rank and file than robbing them blind while serving as their chief executive.

The impact of these revelations will sour not only Nationalists but voters of all persuasions, who will take it as confirmation that politicians really are all the same, that the whole enterprise is sordid and rotten, and that the 47 per cent of Scots who didn't show up to vote in May's Holyrood elections had the right idea. But while Murrell is a crook, he is not the only one, for there are varieties of crookery that go beyond the theft of money and into a deeper kind of theft, a theft that can never be repaid because it involves the stealing of hope, optimism, and belief.

For SNP members and supporters, the keenest-felt loss is that of their independence movement. That movement is largely moribund. It was subsumed by the Nationalist party machine after the 2014 referendum and under their watch it has been drained of all passion and creativity.

Instead of growing the movement and allowing it to speak in its varied voices to varied audiences, the SNP deploys the independence cause whenever funds are running low or whenever a spot of theatrics are needed to calm their restless grassroots. The upshot of this is that independence is no further forward of where it was 12 years ago, when 55 per cent of Scots voted to remain in the Union.

By exploiting rather than tending the national cause, the SNP has hollowed out its campaigns, organisations and even the intellectual case for separation. Independence is nothing more than a vehicle for the SNP, a party which has no ideas and no answers as to how it can be delivered or funded. There is no prospect of independence, or even a referendum on the matter, in the near future. The Nationalist hierarchy knows this.

It knows that 2014 was likely its one and only shot; that Westminster has neither the interest nor the appetite for risk required to grant another vote; that fiscal, security, energy, and other hurdles stand higher today than they did over a decade ago. The deception will continue, however, because it is all the SNP has.

It cannot retail itself on policy outcomes, for those are dire, or competence, for that is non-existent, or hope, because it has comprehensively tarnished that





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SNP Peter Murrell Embezzlement Scandal Cynical Politics Independence Movement Death Of The Movement Lack Of Ideas Deception Empty Promises Theatrics

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