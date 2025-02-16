The Snow Queen Review: Lucile Hadzihalilovic's Haunting Masterpiece

A remote mountain village in the 1970s serves as the backdrop for 'The Snow Queen', a captivating yet unsettling film by director Lucile Hadzihalilovic. The story follows Jeanne, a teenage girl who becomes entangled with the set of a film starring the enigmatic actress Cristina Van Der Berg. As their paths converge, a series of eerie parallels emerge, blurring the lines between reality and fiction.

Director Lucile Hadzihalilovic, known for her bizarre and intricately crafted films, once again presents a hauntingly unique cinematic experience with ' The Snow Queen '. This latest offering, while significantly harder to pronounce than the title of her previous work, 'Evolution', continues Hadzihalovic's exploration of unsettling narratives and visually striking imagery.

The film unfolds in a remote mountain village during the 1970s, weaving a story reminiscent of an Old World children's tale tinged with an eerie realism. At the heart of the narrative lies Jeanne (Clara Pacini), a teenage girl living in a foster home, yearning for escape from her monotonous life. She stumbles upon the set of a film starring the legendary actress Cristina Van Der Berg (Marion Cotillard), who portrays a captivating snow queen character. Jeanne, captivated by the allure of the film set, manages to secure an extra role, drawing closer to the enigmatic Cristina. As their paths intertwine, a series of unsettling parallels emerge between the two, hinting at a deeper connection that transcends the boundaries of reality and fiction. Hadzihalilovic masterfully blurs the lines between truth and illusion, creating a dreamlike atmosphere where the boundaries between the movie set and the real world become increasingly blurred.The film's narrative unfolds through a series of visually stunning sequences, devoid of excessive dialogue, allowing the imagery to speak volumes. Cinematographer Jonathan Ricquebourg's work is especially noteworthy, capturing the film's ethereal quality with a masterful use of light and shadow. Production designer Julia Irribarria further enhances the atmosphere with sets that bring the wintry landscapes indoors, transforming them into miniature worlds where the actors appear as human puppets trapped within a surreal, yet disturbing, spectacle. Cotillard's performance as Cristina Van Der Berg is captivating, conveying the character's icy aura and underlying vulnerability with subtle nuances. Her presence dominates the screen, leaving a haunting impression on all those around her, particularly the young extras forced to navigate the treacherous waters of her volatile personality. While 'The Snow Queen' may not appeal to all viewers, it stands as a testament to Hadzihalilovic's unwavering commitment to creating cinema that defies convention. It is a film that lingers in the mind long after the credits have rolled, prompting viewers to confront their own perceptions of reality and the unsettling power of the human psyche





