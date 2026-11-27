Los Angeles drivers have a new way to dodge speeding tickets.

Los Angeles drivers have a new way to dodge speeding tickets — an app that alerts them to the location of the city’s newly installed speed cameras before they get caught.

, has rolled out a new feature that warns drivers about the locations of LA’s 125 automated speed cameras in real time. The app, which originally launched to help motorists find free street parking and navigate confusing parking signs, is now expanding its services as the city ramps up its controversial automated ticketing program.

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“But a ticket that arrives in the mail weeks later doesn’t make anyone safer in the moment. A heads-up before you reach the camera does,” he added. A speed camera operates at Venice Blvd. and Meade Pl. in Los Angeles, California, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. The new cameras issue warnings to speeding drivers.