The Smartest Ways to Save Money with AI

AI is being used to plan meals, create fitness plans, book travel, cut bills, and even help with careers. This article provides tips on how to use AI to save money in these areas.

AI may still conjure images of robots taking over the world (or at least your job), but for many women, it’s become something far more attractive: a money-saving assistant.

From planning holidays and slashing grocery bills to organizing family schedules and even acting as a free personal stylist, chatbots are quietly replacing a whole host of apps and subscriptions – and saving people thousands in the process. Here are the smartest ways people are using AI to save themselves cash – and exactly how you can do the same





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AI Money-Saving Assistant Chats Meal Planning Fitness Plans Travel Planning Bill Cutting Career Help

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