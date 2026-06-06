The small African country with big World Cup dreams

With fewer than 600,000 inhabitants, Cape Verde ⁠is the third smallest country by population to ever reach the world's biggest sporting event and is a surprise qualifier ​for the 2026 World Cup.

People play football in the town of Ponta do Sol on the island of Santo Antao, Cape Verde, March 7. The team blends local talent with foreign-born players, achieving surprising success.

MINDELO, Cape Verde — Cape Verde sways to the sound of morna, a homegrown folk music laced with melancholy, longing and soul. Morna's most famous song, "Sodade," remembers the tens of ​thousands of emigrés who have left these 10 islands sprinkled off the coast of West Africa for work and opportunities abroad. In the next few weeks, Cape Verdeans hope their sense of nostalgia ‌will turn to celebration.

Their eyes are on the national soccer team, which is packed full of stars whose parents or even grandparents left Cape Verde years ago but who still consider the islands home. The ⁠Blue Sharks, as the team is known, is one of the surprise qualifiers ​for the 2026 World Cup.

With fewer than 600,000 inhabitants, Cape Verde ⁠is the third smallest country by population to ever reach the world's biggest sporting event . Cape Verde's national team combines ‌local talent with a raft of foreign-born ‌players, including centre-back Roberto Lopes, who was born in Ireland to an Irish mother and Cape Verdean father, and Logan Costa, who ⁠was born in France to Cape Verdean parents and plays for Villarreal in Spain.

The combination of ⁠local and international talent has proven magically effective. Cape Verde won seven of their 10 games in World Cup qualifiers, losing just once and scoring a huge upset win at home against African heavyweights Cameroon. Cape Verde football shirts are displayed for sale at the airport on the island of Sao Vicente, Cape Verde, March 9. The World Cup will be another level.

Ranked 69th in the world, the Blue Sharks will face tournament favorites Spain, two-time World Cup winners Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in the group stage.

"I'm very proud," said Anton Delgado, 25, after spending a recent Sunday afternoon with friends in a bar in Mindelo, a city on the island ‌of São Vicente. "It's a marvel. I've been waiting years for this. We have real hope that we can win ​a game or even two.

"That sense of hope is widely shared across Cape Verde. The tiny nation's restaurants, bars and cafes are normally packed with singers and bands playing morna for tourists and locals alike. Now they are gearing up for the World Cup. At the Café Royal, a hotel and restaurant in Mindelo, staff are planning for big crowds.

The Royal features a large mural of morna superstar Cesária Évora, who, even 15 years after her death, remains the most famous Cape Verdean in the world. But it is the country's football stars that everyone wants to talk about now. Noaela Delgardo, 22, who works behind the bar at the Royal, said the World Cup is a rare opportunity for other Cape Verdeans to shine and ​for the country to gain "more visibility in the world.

" Despite the growth of tourism, it is hard not to feel the archipelago's isolation and distance from bigger centers. There are flights from Europe, but ‌the only direct ‌flight to the United States lands ⁠in Providence, Rhode Island — a legacy of 19th-century whaling ties between the two places and the large Cape Verdean community that lives in Providence today.

The World Cup is a chance to close that distance, said pensioner Jorge Goncales, 69, sitting with friends one morning in a tree-filled Mindelo square.

"The whole world comes to us. Now we go out to the world.

" Head coach Pedro Leitão Brito — who was named Africa's Coach of the Year last year and is better known by his nickname, Bubista — also ‌sees a chance to put Cape Verde ​on the map. "We want to make an impact on the tournament for our people," he ‌told CNN a few weeks ago. "We want to ⁠show everyone watching that, yes, ​we're a small country, but we can play against the big teams.

We know it's hard but we want to show that nothing is impossible.

"The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Miraculous survival high on Everest as Sherpa guide missing for a week found aliveFossil reveals bizarre gliding creature that hunted birds 120 million years ago





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