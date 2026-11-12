The Skycoasters support Honor Flight with this year's ultimate tailgate Turkey Bash

The Skycoasters honors Rochester's veterans with this year's Turkey Bash, honoring veterans by funding travel costs to see the monuments built in Washington D.C., built in their honor.

Jerry Boone from The Skycoasters, and Terry Sinopoli, General Manager of Arlene's Costumes speaking to 13WHAM anchors Dan and Abby about The Skycoasters Turkey Bash.

Jerry Boone from The Skycoasters and Terry Sinopoli, general manager of Arlene's Costumes, join ARC Rochester to preview what guests can expect at the upcoming dance party, including a silent disco, glow-in-the-dark tattoos and raffle tickets. Proceeds from the ultimate tailgate will go toward Honor Flight, funding the travel costs to fly veterans to Washington, D.C. , so they get the chance to see monuments built in their honor that thank them for their service and sacrifice.

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An 11-month-old boy was found alive in Lexington County after searchers heard him crying from a buried dog crate. His death was ruled an accident. At least one person was killed and several others were seriously hurt after a building partially collapsed in New York on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. Section V announced Wednesday morning that East will be allowed to play in this weekend's Class B football championship game.