The Sky-High Cost of Living in Major Cities: Can You Afford It?

This article explores the exorbitant cost of living in major cities worldwide, highlighting the financial implications of relocating to urban centers like New York City, San Francisco, and London. It emphasizes the importance of careful financial planning and research before making any major moves.

Moving to a major city often presents enticing benefits and opportunities, but a prudent financial assessment is crucial before making the leap. It's no surprise that New York City and San Francisco reign supreme on the global list for the highest cost of living, with rent factored in. According to Numbeo's 2025 data, which combines user-generated data and information from reputable sources, a one-bedroom apartment in the city center can cost a staggering $5,639 per month.

For a single individual, Numbeo estimates that monthly living expenses, including rent, in these metropolises can reach around $4,000, a figure comparable to the monthly cost of living in London. This emphasizes the significant financial implications of relocating to major urban centers. To illustrate the varying costs across different cities, below is a list of estimated monthly living expenses (excluding rent) for one person in 12 prominent cities worldwide in 2025, according to Numbeo. All figures are presented in U.S. dollars after conversion from local currencies. *Estimated monthly living expenses (excluding rent) for a single person in various major cities:** New York City: $1,556.60* San Francisco: $1,131.30* London: $1,116.70* Zurich: $961.80* Geneva: $616.80* Toronto: $515.30Remember, these figures are estimates and can fluctuate based on individual lifestyle choices and spending habits. It's essential to conduct thorough research and consider your personal financial situation before making any major relocation decisions





