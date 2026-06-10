The Sixth Sense: A Timeless Horror Film That Became a Viral Hit

The Sixth Sense, a horror film from 1998, has broken the Top 10 on Netflix, becoming an undiscovered gem that is striking a chord with modern audiences. The film was a box office flop when it was released in theaters but gained a cult following when it was released on home video. It is a film that requires a second viewing, once you know how it all plays out.

Thanks to streaming, cinema is truly becoming timeless. Films that never got their heyday can become overnight viral hits, and entire decades of time now seem meaningless when it comes to connecting with an audience.

A movie from 1998 has broken the Top 10 on Netflix. It was a box office flop when it was released in theaters, but gained a cult following when it was released on home video. Now, 28 years later, it’s become an undiscovered gem that is striking a chord with modern audiences. A week after being added to the streaming service.

The film was helmed by TV and movie director Gregory Hoblit and stars Denzel Washington as Philadelphia police detective, John Hobbes. The film starts with Hobbes attending the execution of Edgar Reese, the notorious serial killer he tracked down and arrested.

However, after Reese is gone, Hobbes gets targeted by a copycat killer who can recreate Reese’s crimes with perfect accuracy. As Hobbes gets closer to the new killer, he gets less and less certain that he’s after a human killer and starts becoming convinced that a demonic force is behind the murders and has chosen to torment him for intervening.

It was a box office flop when it hit theaters in 1998, earning just $25.2 million against a budget of $46 million. However, when it started gaining a cult following on home video and DVD in 1999, it ended up being an early harbinger of Hollywood’s newest trend at the time, ‘the big twist.

’ Without getting into spoilers, it’s a movie with several big twist moments, including an ending that either hits viewers with a big surprise or falls flat entirely. It is definitely a film that requires a second viewing, once you know how it all plays out





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The Sixth Sense Horror Film Timeless Cinema Streaming Denzel Washington Gregory Hoblit The Big Twist Cult Following Box Office Flop Demonic Possession Touch-By-Touch Possession

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