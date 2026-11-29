The starters haven’t played together since Nov. 10. Are the Sixers still able to build the necessary cohesion needed to become title contenders?

HOUSTON – Not only were the 76ers down LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Jaylen Brown for their 131-93 loss to the Rockets, those three also weren’t even in the building.

Brown didn’t come on the trip to better rehabilitate his lingering left hamstring injury, while James and Embiid headed home after helping the team to a win over the Indiana Pacers on the front end of this back-to-back. Saturday’s game marked the ninth consecutive game the Sixers starting five had not played together. This hasn’t hurt the Sixers in the win-loss column; they are 7-2 in those games.

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“We’d love to have them play together more, I think for sure,” coach Nick Nurse said. “But we continue to learn a lot, and each game I know there’s a lot of postgame teaching going on for us, and I think it’s going to continue for quite a while, and that’s fine.