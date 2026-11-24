Over their last nine games, the Sixers rank 28th in defensive rating, allowing 122.8 points per 100 possessions. In Monday's loss, they allowed the Blazers to shoot 45% from three.

Multiple times during the preseason and early in the regular season, Jaylen Brown had a refrain when it came to the team’s defense, that it was “non-negotiable.

” That if the 76ers were going to reach championship contention, they had to have a commitment to that end of the floor on a nightly basis. After a strong start to the season, the Sixers have treated defense as a sometimes activity, even while they kept winning games thanks to an improving offense.

Also read Observations after Sixers' 5-game win streak ends with blowout loss to Blazers

After allowing 50 points to Tyler Herro and narrowly escaping with a win against the 2-16 Bucks on Saturday, the Sixers slipping defense caught up to them in their 128-111 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday .

“They outplayed us,” coach Nick Nurse said. “Their energy and just hustle in general was excellent throughout the game. ” The Sixers’ lack of energy, which can wax and wane in the slog of an 82-game season, shows up wherethe team prides itself — on its point of attack defense, or as the players put it, “guard your yard” defense. That has little to do with Joel Embiid ’s availability.

It has to improve, with Nurse matter-of-factly stating that against Portland it was “not good. ” “The guy guarding be able to defend a little more, and if the help’s coming, the help’s gotta be there a little bit more and a little earlier,” Nurse said.

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“We’ve gotta be better. ” The Sixers defense was in the blender all night against Portland — and it didn’t help to play small at center with Embiid out because of an illness. That meant the Sixers had to help more in the lane, which then led to open threes that felt like target practice for a Blazers offense, led by Deni Avdija’s 31 points, that hit 45% of its threes compared to 27% for the Sixers.

“That’s the point of attack. That’s the start of the defense,” guard VJ Edgecombe said.

“Obviously it’s important because you don’t want to be in rotation the whole time, scrambling the whole time. Ball move faster than man. It’s that simple. ” By that, Edgecombe meant the more the Sixers are helping because they can’t contain the ball, the easier it is to generate the open threes with quick passes, which the Blazers did Monday.

“The basketball move faster than anybody does,” Edgecombe said. “We can just contain it and just make it difficult. Season’s going, obviously fatigue and everything gonna kick in, but it’s just something that you gotta be willing to do. Gotta be willing to guard.

” That’s the nightly challenge of maintaining the top record in the Eastern Conference, and maybe being just a playoff team. Over the first nine games, the Sixers played championship level defense, and had the league’s second-best defensive rating . Over their last nine, they are 28th .

The offense in that same timeframe went from 20th to third, which is why the Sixers have still been able to go 6-3 over those nine games, two of which Embiid didn’t play . Those six wins came against either basement-dwelling teams or teams missing key players. The three losses came to likely playoff teams at or near full strength in the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and the Blazers.

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None of those games were particularly close in part because the Sixers defense wasn’t up to the caliber of the opponent. Nurse mentioned that in addition to the point of attack defense, he didn’t think the Sixers closed out particularly well.

“They were doing a good job of zinging it out. I didn’t particularly like our back out to get to them,” Nurse said.

“There were a couple of times they missed those and still got rebounds. We were compacted in the lane with everybody, since we didn’t get back out, and then gave up an offensive rebound as well. ” Which he then related to his previous point about the team lacking that extra burst of energy. They wouldn’t be all packed in the paint in the first place if those guarding the ball were better at containing it.

The Sixers have built themselves a cushion early in the season, and now they have narrowed on something they need to address to stay where they are.

“It takes effort every game. So I think we can learn a lot from this,” forward/center Jabari Walker said.

“It’s just part of the growing pains, but I’m confident we’ll get back to that level of defense. We have what it takes. ”