The Simpsons' Trump Death Prediction Debunked as AI-Generated

A viral video falsely claims that an episode of 'The Simpsons' predicted the death of former President Donald Trump on February 14, 2025. Fact-checkers debunk the claim, revealing the video's use of AI-generated imagery and its origins on a platform known for misinformation.

A recent video circulating on social media, primarily on TikTok, has falsely claimed that an episode of ' The Simpsons ' predicted the death of former President Donald Trump on February 14, 2025. The video features a digitally generated image of a Trump-like character in a coffin, accompanied by a voiceover stating, 'February 14, 2025. It could be the day everything changes. And the most unsettling part. The Simpsons already predicted it.

' This claim, though presented convincingly, has been debunked multiple times. Snopes, a reputable fact-checking website, investigated this claim in 2017 and found its origin on the notorious online forum 4chan. The image used in the video is not from an episode of 'The Simpsons' but was created using artificial intelligence and posted on an AI-focused TikTok account. Moreover, the animation style of the Trump figure in the video differs significantly from the way Trump is depicted in actual 'Simpsons' episodes. This incident is not an isolated case. 'The Simpsons' has been repeatedly misattributed with predicting various global events, including the Los Angeles wildfires, the COVID-19 pandemic, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. These claims often stem from selective editing and manipulation of existing footage to create a false narrative. It's important to critically evaluate information shared online and rely on credible sources for accurate news and information





PolitiFact

The Simpsons Donald Trump Death Prediction AI-Generated Misinformation Fact Check

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

