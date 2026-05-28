The Simpsons: Three Exclusive Episodes Coming to Disney+ This Summer

Get ready for a summer full of laughs with three exclusive new episodes of The Simpsons, coming to Disney+ this summer. From a date night gone wrong to a Talented Mr. Ripley parody and a shocking truth revealed, these episodes are not to be missed.

The Simpsons fans, get ready for a summer treat! Disney+ has announced that three exclusive new episodes of the beloved animated series will be released this summer, not on its usual network.

The first episode, 'Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition', is a double episode that will premiere on June 17. It follows Homer and Marge on a date night that takes an unexpected turn when Marge discovers their kids are being watched by a doorbell camera instead of a babysitter. Marge then fantasizes about different versions of Homer, leading to a hilarious exploration of how their lives could have been different. This episode features guest stars Betty Gilpin, Laufey, and Tegan & Sara.

The second episode, 'Simpsley', premiering on July 7, is a parody of The Talented Mr. Ripley. Marge travels to Italy and tries to convince Seymour Skinner to return home, but her plans are disrupted by Homer's unexpected arrival. The final episode, 'Yellow Mirror', set to release on August 26, sees Homer uncover a shocking truth about the world using a defective lamp, while Maggie becomes captivated by an AI-powered tablet. Stay tuned for more updates on these exciting new episodes





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