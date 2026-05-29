The Simpsons Tackles Black Mirror Again in Upcoming Disney+ Episode

The Simpsons has addressed the show's repetitive plots more than once at this stage. The animated family sitcom is the longest-running scripted primetime American TV show in history, so it's hardly surprising that The Simpsons is still a strange case.

has addressed the show’s repetitive plots more than once at this stage. The animated family sitcom is the longest-running scripted primetime American TV show in history, so it’s hardly surprising thatspecial is still a strange case.

“Yellow Mirror” will be the show’s sixth Disney+ exclusive episode, set to be released in August 2026. A parody of Netflix’s, the episode’s synopsis says it will feature two stories wherein a broken lamp leads Homer to question reality itself and an AI-powered tablet makes friends with, and soon starts to exert control over, the family’s baby Maggie.has spoofed the iconic cult sci-fi series.

Season 31, episode 8, “Thanksgiving of Horror,” featured a segment titled “The Fourth Thursday After Tomorrow,” which was also about a rogue AI and parodied an earlier episode of the iconic Netflix anthology series.was concerned with the existential horror of Chaplin’s character effectively living as a slave in a white void, “The Fourth Thursday After Tomorrow” spoofed this with an AI version of Marge trying to escape the drudgery of housework and gain credit for making Thanksgiving dinner. The sequence might have been brief, but it was a true love letter to the Netflix show that managed to also cram references to the episodes “Nosedive,” “The National Anthem,” “The Waldo Moment,” “USS Callister,” “Bandersnatch,” “White Bear,” and “Crocodile.

”episodes in “The Fourth Thursday After Tomorrow,” and even got a cameo from the show’s creator, Charlie Brooker, in the episode, it might seem odd that “Yellow Mirror” is revisiting this. However, for allThe Simpsons





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