A cancelled project from New Radical Games may have been a Simpsons: Hit & Run remake, dashing fan hopes for a return of the 2003 game.

The Simpsons: Hit & Run, the 2003 action-adventure sandbox game developed and published by Radical Entertainment, has long been remembered as one of the most successful adaptations of The Simpsons franchise. Fans had been hoping for a remake, but a report first published by Insider Gaming says a game being produced at New Radical Games has been cancelled. The news came after a former employee confirmed the cancellation on social media, and the project may have been the remake fans have been waiting for.

The game was released on September 16, 2003, and carries an ESRB rating of 3+. It was built to combine the humor of the animated series with a sandbox structure that many players did not expect from a show adaptation. Its legacy is strong among players who grew up in the 1990s and first unlocked everything the game had to offer after its debut.

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Why the Cancelled Project Matters for Hit & Run Fans

The cancelled project may have been a remake of Simpsons Hit & Run, which would have been the first return for the title in any form. The game has never been re-released and has remained largely confined to the console it debuted on. Rumors had suggested a comeback was approaching, but the cancellation appears to have ended those hopes for the near future.

The source does not confirm that the cancelled game was a remake of Hit & Run. Still, clues had been building in recent times, and the cancellation has made fans question whether any revival is still possible. Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons, had hinted at the project earlier in the year without saying that fans should expect an imminent release.

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Developer Statement and Industry Pressures

An employee at New Radical Games wrote that the team had been working on an exciting project with an incredible group of developers, but it was still caught in a wider wave of cancellations across the industry. The employee said the work was part of a whole gaggle of cancellations, expressing frustration with business decisions made by executives who focus on spreadsheets.

The same employee reported being Available For Work for the first time in their career and said they were looking for a new opportunity to make games with talented people. The post suggested that even a strong creative team with a well-regarded project is not protected from the current conditions facing the games industry.

Rights Issues and What Remains for Fans

If the cancelled game was indeed Hit & Run, the only realistic path for players to access the remake would be for another company to acquire the rights to the work already completed. The source notes that the rights surrounding The Simpsons are complicated, which could make such a transfer unlikely.

Remakes and remasters have launched frequently in recent years, so the sudden end of this project stands out to players who expected a comeback. For now, fans are left with the original 2003 game and the memories it created, which remain the only confirmed way to experience The Simpsons: Hit & Run.