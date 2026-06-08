The Simpsons: Hit and Run Remake Seemingly Teased by VCG's Jordan Middler

Fans of The Simpsons: Hit and Run are getting excited after VCG's Jordan Middler seemingly teased a remake of the classic game. Middler's accuracy in predicting two other games has led to speculation that The Simpsons: Hit and Run remake is real too.

There's some good news for people who want a remake of The Simpsons: Hit & Run. The famously popular video game was essentially The Simpsons meets Grand Theft Auto, and since it arrived in 2003, fans have been asking for more.

Once upon a time, that might've been for a brand-new entry, but in the day and age of remakes and remasters, demand has increased drastically for The Simpsons: Hit and Run remake. Essentially, VCG's Jordan Middler seems to be teasing that a remake is in the works thanks to a recent podcast episode.

Ordinarily, this might be met with a bit more skepticism, but Middler accurately stated two other games were on the way, both of which were confirmed over the weekend. Because of this, a whole lot of fans over on Reddit are currently super excited that The Simpsons: Hit and Run remake seems to be happening. Fans are drawing parallels between Middler's accuracy and the recent confirmation of a new Spyro game during the Xbox Games Showcase.

This has led to speculation that lightning may strike a third time and The Simpsons: Hit and Run remake is real too. With The Simpsons Movie 2 also recently announced and releasing next year, the timing for a new video game, even if it's a remake of an older game, is pretty much perfect. Disney, which has owned The Simpsons since 2019, has definitely leaned into the nostalgia factor with new Star Wars and Indiana Jones games.

Now that The Simpsons 2 is heading to theaters next year, it certainly seems reasonable that Disney would greenlight a Hit and Run remake. After all, we've already gotten The Simpsons in Fortnite recently. If this turns out to be true, it'll be quite the win for The Simpsons fans, who have been begging for a Hit and Run remake, sequel, or remaster for close to a decade now.

It thankfully feels like this is closer to a reality than ever before, so here's hoping Middler is right and a remake of The Simpsons: Hit and Run is on the way soon





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