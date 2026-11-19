It’s a little spicy, a little crunchy, and totally delicious.

When I lived in Brooklyn, I loved going to Sunday brunch with my gal pals and splurging on fancy toast topped with. Now I live in the suburbs on the West Coast, and brunch mostly happens in my kitchen while I’m in my PJs.

When I crave those restaurant-worthy eggs,There’s always a jar of chili crisp in my kitchen, and, as a cookbook author, I certainly have my favorites, including. Both are umami-rich with just the right amount of heat.

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Of course, spooning chili crisp over fried eggs is delicious, but lately, I’ve been frying my eggsChili crisp has two distinct components: the flavor-packed spicy oil and the medley of aromatic, bold ingredients that often includes fried shallots, garlic, peanuts, sesame seeds, chili flakes, star anise, Sichuan peppercorns, and MSG. When you fry an egg in the flavorful red oil, you’re bringing all those complex, beautiful notes to the mild egg in one spoonful.

I love it so much I included a recipe for homemade chili crisp in my cookbook, Frying an egg in chili crisp also makes it look stunning. The lacy, crackly edges become red-orange-tinged and glistening, with a golden yolk as vibrant as a setting sun. Spoon some of the chili crisp’s oil and just a few crunchy bits into a nonstick skillet or wok.

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Add a drizzle of a neutral oil with a high smoke point, like avocado or vegetable oil, and warm it over medium heat until the oil shimmers. Add an egg and cook undisturbed until the whites set, and the edges are lacy, crispy, and golden. I like my yolk runny, but if you want it firmer, carefully spoon the hot oil over the yolk a few times to cook it more.

I recommend cooking over medium heat because the crunchy chili crisp bits are already fried, so they can go from toasty to burnt and bitter quickly if the heat is too high. You should also keep a close eye on the eggs if your chili crisp is both sweet and spicy, since the sugars in the sauce can darken fast. I mostly use savory chili crisp to cook with, and the sweet version to spoon over top at the table.

Try sweet-and-spicy chili crisp over vanilla ice cream and thank me later! Serve your beautifully fried egg over toast, rice, or noodles, topped with chopped scallions, toasted sesame seeds, and an extra drizzle of chili crisp. Try this once, and you might just stick to brunches at home in your jammies.