The Shifting Energy Landscape: Renewables vs. Nuclear Power

This article analyzes the cost-benefit comparison between nuclear power and renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydro. It examines the Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE), the role of government subsidies, and investment trends in key markets.

The global energy landscape is undergoing a significant transformation as countries grapple with the costs and benefits of nuclear power versus renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydro. As economic feasibility drives energy policy, a thorough cost-benefit analysis of these technologies is crucial. This article delves into the Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE), the impact of government subsidies , and investment trends across key markets, including the U.S.

, Canada, the EU, the UK, the Caribbean, and China.LCOE, a measure of the total cost of building and operating a power plant over its lifetime, expressed in dollars per megawatt-hour, serves as a comprehensive metric. It encompasses capital expenditures, financing, fuel costs, operations and maintenance, and carbon pricing expenses. However, it does not factor in network integration or other indirect costs. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the LCOE for advanced nuclear power was estimated at $110/MWh in 2023 and projected to remain stable up to 2050, while solar PV was estimated at $55/MWh in 2023 and expected to decline to $25/MWh in 2050. Onshore wind power was at $40/MWh in 2023 and anticipated to drop to $35/MWh by 2050, indicating that renewables are significantly cheaper in many cases. Similar trends were observed in reports for the EU, China, and India. Reports indicate that the global weighted average levelized cost of electricity for newly commissioned utility-scale solar photovoltaic, onshore wind, offshore wind, and hydropower projects has been declining. The most notable drop occurred in utility-scale solar PV, with a 12% decrease from 2022. Onshore wind projects also saw a reduction in LCOE, dropping by 3% year-on-year, while the LCOE for offshore wind projects decreased by 7% compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, the cost of battery storage projects experienced a significant decline, falling by 89% from 2010 to 2023. In contrast, nuclear power continues to face cost overruns and lengthy construction timelines.According to the 2023 World Nuclear Industry Status Report (WNISR), as of 2023, 58 nuclear reactors are under construction globally, with an average of 6 years having passed since construction began—slightly lower than the mid-2022 average of 6.8 years. Despite this, many reactors remain far from completion. In fact, all reactors being built in at least 10 of the 16 countries involved have faced significant delays, often lasting a year or more. Of the 24 reactors clearly documented as behind schedule, at least nine have seen additional delays, and one has reported delays for the first time in the past year. According to WNISR2021, 12 reactors were initially scheduled to start up in 2022, but by the beginning of that year, 16 reactors were planned to be connected to the grid, including four that had been delayed from 2021. However, only seven of these reactors generated first power, while the remaining nine were delayed into at least 2023. Notable examples of delayed projects include the Mochovce-4 reactor in Slovakia, which began construction 38 years ago and now faces further delays, with grid connection now scheduled for 2024. Additionally, seven other reactors have been under construction for a decade or more, including Brazil's Angra-3, India's Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR), Kakrapar-4, and Rajasthan-7 & -8, Japan's Shimane-3, and France's Flamanville-3 (FL3). Projects in France and India have faced further delays, while the Japanese reactor still lacks a provisional startup date. The Hinkley Point C Nuclear plant—initially expected to cost £16 billion—has ballooned to £34 billion due to delays and regulatory challenges and is now unlikely to be operational before 2030 with the previous date of 2027 according to reports. Despite the declining costs of renewables, government subsidies still play a crucial role in energy economics. Nuclear research and development has significantly decreased in relative terms since the 1970s as investments have become more diversified. In 2015, the International Energy Agency reported that nuclear technologies received just 20% of the public R&D energy budget, a steep decline from nearly 73% in 1975. In contrast, funding for energy efficiency and renewable technologies has grown substantially, with both receiving shares of energy R&D comparable to nuclear in 2015. According to the'Energy Subsidies: Evolution in the Global Energy Transformation to 2050' report, global direct energy sector subsidies—spanning fossil fuels, renewables, and nuclear—totaled approximately USD 634 billion in 2017





