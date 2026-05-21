The Shift in Seattle-Starbucks Relations as Urban Housing Costs Rise

Seattle's relationship with its major employers and the coffee giant Starbucks has shifted as tensions grow over the city's affordability issues and as the coffee giant expands its footprint outside Washington state.

Gordon Chang: Xi, Putin are ‘two weak states’ threatened by Trump’s AmericaDean Cain says Karen Bass’ policies are ‘not delivering,’ claims she worsened homelessness crisisGen Jack Keane: What we are about to do is ‘devastating’USDA's Rollins on high fertilzer prices: 'We're moving at Trump speed to fix it'Iran’s $7.

7 billion crypto war chest raises alarm over sanctions evasion scheme‘The Big Money Show’ co-hosts discuss Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson’s remarks dismissing millionaires leaving the city as Starbucks moves 2,000 jobs to Nashville





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