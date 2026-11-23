Reflecting on a lifelong dedication to education, this narrative contrasts formal schooling with the experiences of aging, where life presents unexpected challenges that require learning lessons after the fact rather than before.

All of us spent time in school, some more than others. My father only went through eighth grade, but he was smart and an entrepreneur.

He accomplished a lot in his 55 years but died at a very young age. My mom taught at a country school where all 12 grades attended. At that time, she had a high school diploma, which allowed her to teach. But as an adult, she went back to college.

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When I was in high school, she worked across the street at the junior college. I was so proud of her. She continued to learn for all her 95 years. My dad wanted my sisters and me to do well in school.

I got a $5 bill for every A I got on my grade card. If I got all A's in high school, it might mean $40, and that was a lot of money in the 1960s! It wasn’t my motivator, but it was a great reward for a good grade card. I say over and over that school is never out for us.

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Whether we have an eighth-grade education or a PhD, we have a lifetime of learning ahead of us. But here is the main difference as we age. In our formal schooling years, we get our lessons and then take a test. Obviously, we attempt to pass with an acceptable grade.

But later in life, we experience a test and then learn the lesson. Think about it. As we age, we have test after test, and in most cases, no one taught us how to handle it. We have a new health challenge.

We lose someone important in our lives. We have a financial setback or have a car accident. We have to learn our own lessons. Often, it feels very unfair.

We get blindsided by some totally unexpected test. Falling down a flight of stairs is a good example. And I tell you I have learned that lesson. At this point in my life, I always look for a handrail to hang on to.

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No more free-wheeling down the stairs. Caution is the new rule! It is trial and error. Sometimes we pass with flying colors.

Other times, we make mistakes, get a few answers wrong, and usually we end up getting the test again. And isn't that how we learn? Perhaps the most important lesson is that we don't have to get everything right the first time. We can change our minds, adjust our expectations, ask for help, and try another approach.

A mistake is not necessarily a failure; it may simply be part of the education. I wonder how many of us are still waiting for someone to hand us the next lesson. The truth is, life is already giving us the test. The good news is that we don't have to make the honor roll, we don't need straight As, and there is no graduation ceremony waiting at the end.

We just need to keep learning. After all, we are all just now old enough to know that the lessons of life are never finished. And, thankfully, school is never out! John Dewey, a philosopher and educator, said, "Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself. "