It’s already sold out at Ulta, Sephora, and Target. Don’t wait any longer.

, for a limited time, you can grab both in a discounted bundle. Now that's a holiday miracle. I wouldn't wait too long if either is on your wishlist.

The Depuffi is already sold out at several major retailers, and while the sale might stick around, the stock might not. Speaking of, for as long as supplies last, you can get a free Shark Depuffi when you purchase the, I have yet to meet a SharkNinja product I didn't want to bring home. So when the brand drops a Black Friday sale, you can bet I'm paying attention. These are the deals worth shopping before they disappear.

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The Shark FacialPro Glow & Depuffi Bundle is a worthwhile addition to any skincare routine, and it also makes for a thoughtful gift. Together, the two devices create a five-step facial system designed to extract impurities, hydrate, and deliver hot-and-cold contrast therapy. The bundle includes two skincare products. Derm Detox is an exfoliating gel with BHAs and AHAs, and Hydro Infuse is a hyaluronic acid and peptide complex.