The Shared Soul of Country Christmas in England and America

The author reflects on the deep cultural affinity between English and American country living, highlighting how both traditions share a passion for warmth, nostalgia, and craftsmanship despite differing holiday customs like turkey consumption and festive decorations.

Something I’ve come to realize through my years of sharing life at Hill House, my historic home in the Norfolk countryside, on social media is that it doesn’t matter whether your dream home is a centuries-old English cottage tucked beneath climbing roses or a whitewashed American farmhouse framed by maple trees.

There is an unspoken understanding among those of us who cherish life beyond city limits that transcends the separation of being on either side of the Atlantic. This is why there has always been such a strong affinity and mutual admiration between England and America when it comes to country living—and No matter the locale, what I’ve witnessed within this pastorally minded community is a shared passion for warmth, nostalgia, craftsmanship, and finding beauty in life’s simplest moments.

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Beneath our differences lies the same longing: to create homes that feel loved and lived in. Never is this truer than during the holiday season. In the British countryside, Christmas traditions feel wonderfully timeless—almost as though the season is being orchestrated by Charles Dickens himself, with a hint of Jane Austen thrown in.

There is holly and greenery, often gathered from the garden or a local woodland; piles of Christmas cards sent by second-class post, with the added novelty of a limited-edition festive stamp; carols sung in an 800-year-old village church; and frosty walks followed by time in a pub with a roaring fire. It culminates in the traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings on Christmas Day—not forgetting the figgy pudding slathered with lashings of brandy butter or fresh cream.

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(ThisIn the United States, I know, the tradition of turkey is often reserved for Thanksgiving, and perhaps it’s the romance of old Hollywood that makes me feel that an American Christmas is a far more magically polished and abundant affair. However, despite our different customs and rhythms, it’s still the same event at heart.

Beneath it all, we share the traditions that mean the most: family gathered together, generosity of spirit, welcoming homes warmed by fires and candlelight, and the celebration of that universal feeling of coming home for Christmas. Of course, beyond Christmas, we borrow ideas from each other constantly, blending traditions to create homes that feel deeply personal while honoring both sides of the Atlantic.

It’s a lovely reminder of how similar we are despite having different accents, traditions, and even words for some things. So, whether your china is displayed in a “hutch” or a “dresser,” whether you’ve just pulled off your Wellingtons or your duck boots, and whether your favorite tipple is tea in a china cup or coffee in an ironstone mug, I hope you’ll have a Christmas filled with country comforts, cherished moments, good company, and a little everyday magic.

­—Author and lifestyle expert Paula Sutton has introduced audiences around the world to the enduring romance of British country living. Follow along at