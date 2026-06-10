The Shards: FX Networks and Ryan Murphy's New Drama Series Based on Bret Easton Ellis's Novel Arrives on August 5th

The Shards is a dark 1980s Los Angeles thriller of obsession, following privileged prep school seniors as sex, jealousy, and identity crises spiral into danger. The series is based on Bret Easton Ellis's bestselling novel and is set against the backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles.

FX Networks and Ryan Murphy 's The Shards , based on Bret Easton Ellis 's novel, arrives Wednesday, August 5th, on FX and Hulu. Here's a look... FX’s The Shards premieres Wednesday, August 5, on FX and Hulu, with Disney+ handling the international rollout.

Ryan Murphy adapts Bret Easton Ellis’s bestselling novel into a dark 1980s Los Angeles thriller of obsession. The Shards follows privileged prep school seniors as sex, jealousy, and identity crises spiral into danger. Are you hoping that they've hit upon your latest summer addiction with a combination of suspense, seduction, obsession... and a serial killer?!?

Earlier today, it was announced that the new drama series The Shards would make its debut on Wednesday, August 5th, on FX and Hulu, beginning at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT (and on Disney+ internationally). Based on the bestselling novel by, the series is set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, where a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession, and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence.

Here's a look at the official image that was released, followed by an official series overview:..





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The Shards Ryan Murphy Bret Easton Ellis Novel Dark Thriller Obsession 1980S Los Angeles Prestigious Prep School Sex Jealousy Identity Crises Danger Serial Killer

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