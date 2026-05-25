The Shape of the Universe: Flat or Donut?

The question of what shape the universe has is far more intriguing and truly unresolved than any debate over the shape of our planet, despite the claims of flat-Earthers. Our vantage point is limited, but cosmologists are now fairly certain that our universe is flat. However, that doesn’t explain the exact shape of space. It could extend infinitely along the three spatial dimensions or resemble a three-dimensional generalization of a donut’s surface—or take on even wilder forms.

Our universe appears flat—but this observation still leaves plenty of options for its true shape. In fact, our cosmos could resemble a donut. To determine the shape of the universe, astronomers and cosmologists have had to think critically about the geometry of flat and curved space—and then narrow down options based on measurements.

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