On Broadway, Loki and Peggy Carter have made an unexpected entrance into Shakespeare.

where cardboard cutouts of their Marvel characters wink at the audience. The gag points to a broader connection between Marvel and Shakespeare, beyond the actors who move between the two.

Marvel draws directly on mythology. Thor and Loki rework figures from Norse tradition, while the MCU has introduced the Greek gods Zeus and Hercules. Hercules is Marvel’s version of the Greek hero Heracles. Shakespeare’s connection is more indirect: it comes through actors and directors who move between his plays and superhero films, and through the parallels between Shakespeare’s political dramas and Marvel’s interlocking stories.

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Read chronologically, Shakespeare’s two linked four-play cycles trace England’s crown from “Richard II” through the two “Henry IV” plays and “Henry V,” then through the three “Henry VI” plays to “Richard III. ” Richard II’s overthrow by his cousin Henry Bolingbroke sets off a succession struggle. Bolingbroke’s son Hal grows into Henry V, whose campaigns bring victories in France. Under Henry VI, England loses its French holdings and civil war erupts.