The Seven Darkest Decisions of Wolverine

A historical analysis of the most difficult choices Logan, the enigmatic anti-hero of Marvel Comics, has been faced with over the years.

has had quite a time the last 52 years. Born in the mid-19th century in Canada, James Howlett 's mutant powers ruined his early life and sent him a road that would take him through heartache and tragedy that would kill anyone else.

He became a man who couldn't die but who brought death with him everywhere he went, fighting against the beast inside of him. He's tried his best over the years and has been able to become one of the greatest heroes ever, saving the world and the entire universe along with the X-Men and the Avengers. While he's taken many, many lives, he's saved way more.

Logan's life has been very difficult and he's often been presented with some dark choices over the decades. Sometimes, he's made some rather tough calls, doing things that would take his life down some dark roads





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