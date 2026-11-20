GUNGNIR releases The Serpent's Vine on November 17, featuring Adam and Eve in a dark fantasy dispute with Atticus and Luce, co-written by Stefan Petrucha.

Matthew Medney and writer Stefan Petrucha have officially released The Serpent's Vine, a hardcover graphic novel published by GUNGNIR on November 17. This new work fundamentally reinterprets the Genesis narrative by placing the first humans in a pre-existing landscape of violence rather than a perfect paradise. The release marks a significant departure from traditional religious storytelling, offering a gritty and modern deconstruction of the mythos for adult readers.

The story posits that violence was already an established reality before humanity possessed the vocabulary to classify it as a transgression or sin. Medney, previously the publisher of Heavy Metal magazine, shifted his focus from theological implications to the practical aftermath of exile. He explores what characters carry with them into a mortal existence when they are stripped of divine protection. This perspective frames the fall not as a moment of corruption, but as an inevitable transition into a flawed world.

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Once the inevitability of death is accepted, the narrative suggests a distinct motivation to complete unfinished business. Medney argues that death created scarcity, which in turn created inspiration, ultimately giving birth to human creativity. This drive suggests a desire to leave a legacy for future generations who will inherit the broken world. The hardcover edition represents a complex inheritance that creates a chaotic environment for Adam and Eve before they even encounter the forbidden fruit.

The Serpent's Vine places Adam and Eve at the center of a high-stakes ideological dispute involving two additional key figures named Atticus and Luce. These four characters represent competing visions for the future of humanity outside the safety of the Garden. Atticus and Luce hold ambitions that extend far beyond the immediate concerns of the first couple, introducing political and philosophical tensions. The narrative does not present a unified front among the original humans, but rather fractures them into opposing factions.

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Bobby Raneshigue and Matteo Gennai serve as the illustrators for this graphic novel, bringing a dark and atmospheric visual style to the text. Their artwork complements the grim tone established by the writers, depicting a world where innocence is not lost but never truly existed. Gennai also illustrated the cover, transitioning Eden from lush landscapes to scenes of graphic violence. The visual storytelling enhances the complexity of the arguments between the characters, allowing readers to see the emotional weight of their disagreements.

The core conflict revolves around the question of human agency in a universe governed by powerful, distant entities. Atticus and Luce argue for a different approach to existence, suggesting that the traditional path of obedience is no longer viable. Their ambitions challenge the status quo and force Adam and Eve to reconsider their roles as the progenitors of the human race. This dispute serves as a microcosm for the larger struggle between free will and predestination.

Stefan Petrucha, known for his work on The X-Files comics, brings a grounded perspective to these mythological themes. His previous experience in science fiction allows him to treat the divine elements with a sense of realism and consequence. Petrucha scripted Medney's story, giving the creative team room to ask questions about the original story. They sought to determine what stopped the powers that created humans from making disastrous choices first.

In a statement shared with Collider, Medney explained the driving idea behind the narrative. He asked what would happen if paradise was not perfect and if the gods were just as flawed as the people they created. This line of questioning allows the graphic novel to challenge traditional roles and provide a new context for understanding human nature. The characters of Atticus and Luce add depth to the narrative, forcing a re-evaluation of the fall.

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The release of The Serpent's Vine on November 17 offers a fresh take on one of the oldest stories in human history. By focusing on the aftermath of the fall and the subsequent power struggles, the graphic novel provides a new context for understanding human nature. The combination of these creative talents results in a story that is both intellectually stimulating and visually striking. Readers can expect a thought-provoking exploration of morality, power, and the cost of knowledge. The hardcover edition stands as a testament to the enduring relevance of the Adam and Eve mythos when viewed through a modern lens.