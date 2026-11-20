Mucking about in ancient latrines may not seem glamorous, but for these archaeologists there’s no better way to get an intimate glimpse of daily life in ancient Rome.

Mucking about in ancient latrines may not seem glamorous, but for these archaeologists there’s no better way to get an intimate glimpse of daily life in ancient Rome.

Pompeii is one of the most spectacular archaeological sites in the world, providing a unique glimpse of an ancient Roman city. For National Geographic Explorer Caitie Barrett, however, the real appeal of Pompeii lies within its toilets, which could help modern historians better understand daily life in the once mighty empire.

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The volcanic tragedy that buried the city and its inhabitants almost two millennia ago also preserved gorgeous murals, sculptures, and architecture that have thrilled tourists ever since the city was excavated in the 18th century. But for archaeologist and National Geographic Explorer Caitie Barrett, it’s the ancient city’s toilets and cesspits that are the main attraction. , once the home of a wealthy Roman family. “It’s not exactly glamorous,” Barrett tells me, but there’s much information to be gleaned from latrines, including what they can tell us about Romans’ day-to-day lives and the animals that inhabited sewage systems. The team may even be able to retrieve DNA of the house’s residents and establish relationships among them. And, of course, an ancient toilet can reveal what Romans ate.

While archaeologists have found murals of Roman flatbread, seafood, game, and fruit at Pompeii, those might be aspirational.

“We can look at pictures and see what people wanted to imagine themselves eating and offering their guests, but we get to compare their desires to the reality,” Barrett says. Archaeologist and National Geographic Explorer Caitie Barrett and her team have unearthed one of the first complete latrine systems from antiquity at the, the home of a wealthy Roman family.

The Casa also contained one of the largest gardens in the city, shown here with its planting beds, pathways, and surrounding buildings. The house was only partially excavated in the 19th century, and in 2025, the team went looking for a latrine, hoping it might help them understand everyday life.

They had a hunch that it was in one of two small stall-like rooms adjacent to what is usually identified as the kitchen—an intentional choice in Roman households to enlist cooking smells to mask the more unpleasant odors of the toilet. As they dug down beneath one of the stalls, Barrett says, a void opened at their feet.

“We all clustered around and were more excited than we ever imagined we would be about someone else’s poop. ” In the Roman world, latrines contained a lot more than human waste. Their proximity to the kitchen meant that they were also garbage disposals. And just like people today, Romans accidentally dropped objects of value into latrines.

So archaeologists studying ancient toilets have found, alongside excrement, the by-products of meals, occasionally coins, and in at least one instance, a gold ring. From an archaeological perspective, the fact that the latrine at the Casa della Regina Carolina is a closed system, as opposed to one connected to a sewer, means that it has lain completely undisturbed since the eruption of Vesuvius.

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The household toilet was connected via tunnels to two cesspits that, just like modern septic tanks, were occasionally emptied by some poor soul. Fortunately, it didn’t happen very often. Gemma Jensen, the team’s expert on Roman toilets, says that this was a once-in-a-generation event. In this case, the last emptying of the Casa’s cesspit seems to have coincided with a bigger renovation to the building itself.

If you have to dig through the terra-cotta tiles to get to the cesspit, you may as well redo the floors. Underground archaeology is not something just any archaeologist can do—it’s dangerous. The structures themselves are unstable and can cave in and rain debris on the heads of the excavators . The biggest risk, though, is from gases.

Radon, carbon dioxide pockets, or increased CO2 levels from spending long hours in an enclosed space can quickly render an excavator unconscious. That’s why Italian law insists that underground archaeology be conducted by specially trained speleo-archaeologists. The team at the Casa della Regina Carolina drew on the expertise of Fabio Fiocchi, who literally wrote the book on underground archaeology for his master’s thesis and happened to be engaged to Dani Vander Horst, another archaeologist involved in the project.

The duo joined the excavation just days after their wedding, with Vander Horst supervising Fiocchi as he rappelled into the latrine to remove its contents. Fabio Fiocchi rappels into the shaft of the cesspit at the Casa della Regina Carolina. Only trained speleo-archaeologists are permitted to work underground at sites in Italy because of the dangers from falling debris and gas leaks.

The excavation here reached such depths that the team had to use photogrammetry to take spatial measurements of it. Using a two-pulley system—one set to hold Fiocchi and the second to transport material to the surface—the team systematically excavated the latrine system under the house. Vander Horst remained at the top of the entrance to the tunnel continually monitoring Fiocchi’s progress—and safety—as she documented the finds he sent to the surface.

It takes considerable expertise to sort through different layers of deposit and identify objects at the bottom of a pitch-black latrine. Fiocchi passed up buckets of dirt containing a goat skull, a pig’s jaw, fish bones, eight valuable glass vials that once contained perfume or oil, a seal box for letters, and, eventually, 2,000-year-old human excrement.

Latrines in the Roman world, like this one in Pompeii, are valuable for archaeologists as they can reveal new insights into daily life—not just from the excrement but also from the artifacts, such as coins and jewelry, that Romans accidentally dropped into them.

“I heard ‘Oh no,’” Vander Horst says, and knew her husband had hit pay dirt. “It’s not gross,” Fiocchi adds. “It’s fluffy soil. It didn’t smell.

” He could tell it was feces from the number of seeds it contained. Humans cannot digest the strong cellulose fibers that make up the hull of certain seeds and grains, and so many pass through the digestive system partially or completely intact. When excavating excrement, Fiocchi says, “all you see are seeds. ” Jessica Feito, the lead archaeobotanist on the site, could hardly contain her excitement.

“As soon as we showed her the soil,” says Vander Horst, “Jessie said, ‘Go, go, go, keep going! Send me more! ’” While DNA and other archaeobotanical analysis of the specimen will take time to identify in a laboratory, Feito was able to quickly identify fig, grape, and many other seeds and fruit stones. A 2,000-year-old fresco discovered in Pompeii shows what archaeologists believe to be a flat piece of focaccia with toppings.

Although the murals in Pompeii hint at what ancient Romans ate, they aren’t definitive proof—archaeologists point out that this focaccia might have been an aspirational meal. That’s why digging through latrines is crucial to confirming our assumptions about ancient diets. Her next step will be to examine all the material under a microscope to formally identify the plant remains and ultimately shed light on diet, environment, and agricultural practices.

Past archaeobotanical studies in Pompeii tell us which plants were available for consumption. By contrast, “the remains of plant foods found inside a latrine… that’s pretty direct evidence of what people were eating. ” Because the latrine materials were preserved by mineralization rather than carbonization, she may discover new plant species that were not preserved by the volcanic eruption above the surface.

All told, the team removed a quarter ton of sewage from the latrine, says Barrett, enough material to keep the research going for a decade. Next season they plan to excavate a much humbler house that adjoined the Casa della Regina Carolina and shared its latrine system, which will allow them to compare diet and health between different kinds of households. We assume that ancient Roman elites were healthier and better fed than their neighbors, but were they really?

Either way, Barrett says, you couldn’t get a more intimate glimpse of life in Pompeii than by peeking inside its toilets. Researchers found the world’s largest collection of Latin cave inscriptions at the Cova Dones, or Cave of the Women, in Valencia, Spain. The inscriptions reveal the identity of a mysterious goddess and offer new perspectives on the role of women in religious rituals.the largest collection of Latin cave inscriptions known anywhere in the world.

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At least 120 inscriptions, which date to the first to second century A.D. , are carved into the walls and ceilings of a chamber some 200 meters underground. The placement and density of the inscriptions suggest that the cave—known as the Cova Dones, or Cave of the Women—was used as a meeting place for religious rituals.

“Among the most thrilling discoveries are several votive inscriptions dedicated to a previously unknown goddess, addressed as Domina Malaci ,” says Aitor Ruiz-Redondo, associate professor of prehistory at the University of Zaragoza and co-director of the archaeological research at Cova Dones. While women are usually poorly represented at this kind of religious site, at Cova Dones there are indications that they were active participants in the rituals. Some inscriptions may have been written by women themselves.

The team found inscriptions bearing feminine names alongside objects traditionally associated with women, such as spindles and other textile tools that may have been left as religious offerings. Silvia Alfayé, who was responsible for the study of the inscriptions, tells me the evidence shows that women “were not absent from nor merely passive observers of rituals performed in the depths, but active devotees forging intimate connections with the deities they worshipped.

” Ruiz-Redondo says that there’s a lot more work to do on the site and that in the future the team hopes to be able to reconstruct the rituals in much greater detail. Watch this space. Scientists have long puzzled over the provenance of the stones that make up Stonehenge. Now, a team of scientists who made headlines in 2024 for pinpointing the location of the Altar Stone have reassessed their claims.

Many things about Stonehenge puzzle archaeologists. Who hauled these stones across prehistoric Britain? How were they raised? And what compelled people to build the monument in the first place?

Scientists are still investigating the origins of the various stones themselves, with some evading identification altogether. In 2024, after a century of searching, geologists believed they had located the origins of the so-called Altar Stone in northeast Scotland, some 466 miles away from the Neolithic monument. But ais walking back those claims. Further research conducted by the same team revealed that it is no longer likely that the stone comes from this region.

They also ruled out a few other potential locations for the stone’s provenance.

“The mystery deepens as to the origin of the Altar Stone,” Susan Greaney, a senior lecturer in archaeology at the University of Exeter, tells me. “The geologists have managed to rule quite a few locations out, but as yet, they don’t have an exact match.

” As she put it in an earlierArchaeologists announced a number of finds at the end of the 2026 archaeological season in China, including the first known Sui dynasty portion of the Great Wall of China at Dalinggou in Beijing. .

Following surveys of the Great Wall in 2022 and 2023, researchers from the Beijing Institute of Archaeology excavated the first known Sui dynasty section of the wall at Dalinggou in Beijing, an 800-square-meter area that includes a military outpost. The discovery of a Sui dynastybronze coin helped cement the dating.

A preliminary analysis reveals that the nearly 5.5-meter-wide stone walls at the site used a more rudimentary construction method than the Ming dynasty sections but were far more substantial than expected. Archaeologists hope the finding will help them trace the Sui-era sections of the wall in neighboring provinces and shed light on the region’s military history.

In the southern part of the city, another team of BIA archaeologists uncovered the remains of three 1,800-year-old wooden ships about seven meters below ground in the Lize Financial Business District. The discovery is the largest group of inland waterway vessels to be found in northern China and “the first physical evidence of ancient inland water transport in Beijing,”Dubreuillosaurus valesdunensis , a rare French fossil, can rejoice: The auction has been called off and the valuable fossil sold to a museum where it will be available to study for future discoveries.

The specimen was supposed to sell to the highest bidder on November 18, but after our story was published, the auction was called off. The French Ministry of Culturelast week that the fossil has instead been sold to the National Museum of Natural History in Paris, where it was previously housed for about 15 years, for an undisclosed amount.

“It’s certainly a great joy—and above all, a huge relief—not to see this specimen disappear,” Ronan Allain, the paleontologist who was part of the team that excavated the fossil, tells me. “It will once again be accessible to scientists and will likely be on display to the public in the Galerie de Paléontologie when it reopens. ”is a historian, author, and professor of theology at the University of Birmingham.

Based in New York, she regularly covers history and religion for National Geographic as well as all things archaeology for our