The Secret World of London's 'Albanian Bars': How a Half-Mile Stretch of Green Lanes Became a Hotspot for Mystery Venues and Crime

An investigation into a cluster of 24-hour bars on North London's Green Lanes reveals a pattern of regulatory breaches, antisocial behavior, and alleged links to serious crime, all while local authorities appear powerless to act. The venues, with their ever-changing Albanian ownership and disconnected presence, have transformed a residential stretch into what residents describe as a crime hotspot.

Green Lanes in Palmers Green, North London , appears at first glance like any other bustling high street, lined with cafes, takeaways, and estate agents. However, a short walk further south toward Wood Green reveals a stark transformation.

The shopfronts become marked by bright, gaudy signs above windows that are conspicuously darkened. From early morning until late at night, groups of men gather outside, some drinking at plastic tables, others lingering for hours on the pavement. Within a half-mile stretch, there are at least five venues operating around the clock as cafes, lounges, or bars.

Yet these places attract none of the local pub crowd and have garnered only a handful of online reviews, fueling deep suspicion among residents. Questions abound: what really happens inside these venues, who owns them, and why the need for such secrecy? This local mystery is not just a concern for Londoners; it mirrors a troubling national trend where high streets across Britain are being taken over by dubious businesses, turning community hubs into potential crime hotspots.

An investigation by the Daily Mail uncovered repeated flouting of licensing, planning, and food standards regulations, as well as disturbing links between some of these bars and serious crimes including drug dealing and murder. Meanwhile, nearby residents endure constant noise and antisocial behavior, feeling powerless as local authorities seem unable to intervene.

The geography is crucial: Green Lanes stretches over six miles through north London, and the half-mile section in question lies just north of the area associated with London's Turkish community-famously fictionalized in the Netflix series Legends as the territory of the 'Green Lane Turks' heroin-smuggling gang. Here, a pattern has emerged: licensed venues appear and disappear rapidly, sharing common traits-darkened windows, heavy security, extended hours, and a revolving door of directors, almost all from Albania.

Locals describe the businesses as entirely disconnected from the community. One resident noted, 'No locals go to them-just the same men standing outside, and we watch them cycle between different names every few months. Everyone locally can see what's happening but nobody in authority seems to want to look.

' Avenue Club 2 stands out with its dazzling neon and red strip lighting. Inside, social media images reveal a garish aesthetic with spinning disco globes and walls studded with stylized leopard heads. Operated by Albanian businessman Denis Gjelaj, it is licensed to open from 9am and close between 11pm and 2.30am, varying by day. Last year, Gjelaj applied to extend hours until 4am, but the application was rejected after evidence showed the venue already operated beyond permitted hours.

The Metropolitan Police opposed the extension, citing alcohol-related crime and cannabis use. Residents submitted numerous complaints about shouting, fights, and noise until dawn, with one objection describing patrons as 'professional criminals' and 'dangerous people' who would 'drink and urinate on the street.

' Gjelaj was accused of ignoring that his bar was surrounded by 139 residential properties, many with young families. The question remains: why would anyone seeking a quiet life choose to live near such a nightclub? In this case, they didn't-the club appeared after they were already there





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